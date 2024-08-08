Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds company has topped a prestigious list of the top 500 businesses in Yorkshire.

Stallion Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-backed real estate and infrastructure investment specialist, appeared in the number one spot of Yorkshire Business Insider's annual ranking of businesses in the region.

Several Leeds companies feature in the prestigious list of the top 500 businesses in Yorkshire.

The list, which is featured in the latest edition of the publication, is generated by measuring a combination of turnover and profitability.

The top 1,000 businesses based in the region are ranked first by turnover and then by pre-tax profit, the two rankings are averaged and the Top 500 is drawn in order from that list.

Stallion Holdings reported a turnover of £15bn and a pre-tax profit of £4.48bn in its most recent accounts, covering the year ending November 2022.

Leeds took another of the top 10 spots. At number four was Jet2, which has its offices at Leeds Bradford Airport. It reported a turnover of £5bn in its most recent accounts covering the year ending March 2023.

Here are all of the Leeds companies featured in the top 100 with their ranking and turnover per million -

1. Stallion, 15,010.55

4. Jet2, 5,033.50

11. Euro Garages, 2,375.54

13. Leeds Building Society, 1,291.00

14. Engie Power, 1,703.97

18 Turner & Townsend, 1,225.17

19. Arla Foods, 3,020.19

21. International Personal Finance, 767.80

24. Premier Farnell UK, 801.36

26. Renew, 921.55

27. Northern Gas Networks, 504.48

28.. Brenntag UK, 534.59

32. Genuit, 622.20

44. Fuel Card Services, 1,191.67

45. Metis Bidco, 313.42

50. BJSS, 300.65

57. Fullers Foods International, 411.81

61. Polypipe, 438.30

64. LNT Care Developments, 216.22

65. Lanes, 449.16

66. John Cotton, 324.64

73. Howarth Timber, 295.82

74. United Gas & Power, 49.55

75. Emis, 175.37

82. Dr Oetker (UK), 211.48

85. Verallia UK, 202.43

86. Transunion International UK, Leeds 151.01

91. Harron, 162.85

95. Scientific Games International, 112.68

The full Top 500 list, sponsored by Deloitte and Rathbones, can be found in the latest edition of the Yorkshire Business Insider.