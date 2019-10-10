The Wireless Bar is in the running for a coveted Yorkshire Gig Guide Award for its Open Mic nights.

The hugely popular bar in the heart of the city’s lively North Parade – known for its independent bars, restaurants and shops – has notched up dozens of five star users’ reviews for its beer selection and good vibes.

And its live music nights have also provided so popular, that it’s once again in the running for a coveted Yorkshire Gig Guide Award for its Open Mic nights.

Plus, with a pool of regulars plus masses of potential to pick up passing trade, the new owners – whoever they may be – could be singing for joy.

Current owner Lee Fergus has decided to move on just three years after taking over two empty shop units and ploughing £80,000 into creating a stylish feature bar, with wooden floor, tasteful décor, and exterior that’s packed with character.

He is leaving to concentrate on other business interests.

He said: “It’s a brilliant bar, two minutes’ walk from the town centre and on the way to the football ground – so there’s lots of people passing by.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and I’m now looking forward to coming back as a customer!”

Wireless Bar is located in one of Bradford’s liveliest leisure areas, which is a favourite among crowds seeking something a little different.

Its excellent reputation for live music and great selection of local beers – plus its distinctive exterior – means it brings in an impressive profit.

Currently entirely run by staff, whoever takes over could opt to get behind the bar themselves, or step back and let others take on the hard work.

It is being sold through Leeds-based business sales experts Ernest Wilson, whose staff have decades of experience in guiding new and experienced prospective business owners through taking over a new enterprise.

Jonathan Holmes from Ernest Wilson said: “Viewing really is essential. This is a ‘free of tie’ opportunity offered with the security of a new lease subject to landlord’s consent and sensible city centre overheads.

“It’s in an excellent location with a great reputation – it could be a great business for the right person.”