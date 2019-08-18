Bedtime story as Inside The Factory focuses on Harrison Spinks in Leeds

A LEEDS factory which produces 600 luxury mattresses a day is set to feature on BBC2 show Inside the Factory.

Presenters Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healy visited renowned Yorkshire bedmaker Harrison Spinks' state-of-the-art factory on Westland Road in Beeston, south Leeds, to get the lowdown on how they help ensure the nation gets a good night's sleep.

Cherry Healy and Gregg Wallace at the Harrison Spinks bed factory in Leeds

Inside The Factory: Mattresses - which follows the production of pocket sprung mattresses at Harrison Spinks - will be screened on BBC2 at 8pm on Tuesday August 20.

Gregg learns how lengths of metal are stretched into thin wire and coiled into springs, which are placed into individual pockets,.

And he is shown how mattresses are designed to wick away moisture from our bodies with the help of natural fibres like hemp and wool.

Meanwhile, Cherry discovers whether there are benefits to be had from taking an afternoon nap.

And she visits Harrison Spinks’ very own sheep farm where she sees how wool is shorn and discovers its amazing anti-bacterial and fire-retardant properties, which make it perfect for filling a mattress.

Historian Ruth Goodman investigates the origins of the modern mattress.

She lies down on a straw stuffed sack and learns how steel transformed our bedtime habits, first with the ‘innerspring’ and then with the more comfortable ‘pocket spring’ technology, which Harrison Spinks has adapted and made its own.

Simon Spinks, managing director at Harrison Spinks, which was established in 1840, said: "To be chosen to be part of a programme as prestigious as Inside The Factory is a huge honour for Harrison Spinks.

"Our employees are all incredibly proud of their workplace and to shine a spotlight on the amazing time-honoured skills and traditional bed-making methods that we nurture during such a brilliant slot on the BBC is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Marcin Sabala, 33, of Holbeck, who works in side stitching at Harrison Spinks, said: “People don’t realise the amount of skill that goes into making a mattress, so this was a great opportunity for us to show the Inside the Factory team, as well as everyone who will be watching, how we make the mattresses here by using our own traditional craft.”

Tony Goodall, 57, of Batley works in mattress assembly and has been with Harrison Sopinks for 19 years.

He said: “It’s amazing to have seen Harrison Spinks go from a small family business to a globally recognised brand in the time that I have worked here.

Jordan Richardson and Andrzej Betlejewski working an mattress assembly at Leeds bedmaker Harrison Spinks, which is set to feature on Inside The Factory on at 8pm on Tuesday August 20 on BBC Two.'Picture Tony Johnson

“When I first started here, there were only three tape machines and around 100 workers, and we now have 14 tape machines and over 600 workers and create around 600 mattresses a day."

Mattress line manager Gareth Davies, 40, from Hunslet, has worked at Harrison Spinks for 22 years.

He said: “I remember when from when I first started working here, when I was trying to make a small spring fit inside a bigger one with my own hands, and 22 years on, we are one of the most innovative companies around with our own machines to create our patented components.

We’re consistently creating new ideas and building for the future and I’m so pleased that our story is going to be shown on Inside the Factory.”

Marcin Sabala working on side stitching a mattress at Leeds bedmaker Harrison Spinks.' Picture: Tony Johnson.

Mikey Joof tape-edging a mattress at Leeds bedmaker, Harrison Spinks.'Picture: Tony Johnson.