The club has already undergone a makeover with further investment planned in the future.

It offers an extensive gym floor, with Technogym Skill Line equipment now in place and a full class timetable, both in club or on-demand via the Bannatyne App. The health club also boasts a pool, spa bath, sauna, and steam room.

It is the group’s third club within the West Yorkshire Combined Authority area, joining Cookridge Hall and Wakefield.

The opening of the new Bannatyne gym at Cardigan Fields, off Kirkstall Road.

“My company has successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and three lockdowns. A combination of attention to detail, regular engagement with members and prudent financial management has ensured we are in a position to resume our ambitious expansion plans.

“I would like to personally welcome current members to the Bannatyne family and encourage anyone looking for an excellent health club in Leeds to visit Cardigan Fields and see what is on offer.”

The Bannatyne Health Clubs chain is now in its 22nd year and began in 1997 with the first club on Teesside. The idea came following a skiing accident after which chairman Mr Bannatyne needed regular exercise to recover. He could not find facilities locally and decided to use some of the proceeds from the sale of his previous business, Quality Care Homes plc, to establish the fitness chain.