Armley students named first in Yorkshire to win Prince’s Trust Enterprise Challenge

A young team of aspiring students from Dixons Unity Academy in Armley has won the 2019 Prince’s Trust Enterprise Challenge.

Having won the regional final last month, the team represented Yorkshire against winning schools from across the country for the chance to become national champions.

Team ‘AIClass’ from Dixons Unity Academy beat off stiff competition, successfully pitching their business idea in a ‘Dragons Den’ style format to a panel of successful business people.

The group - which was the first team from Yorkshire to win the contest - received a trophy, £2,500 for the school, £500 to help get their business idea off the ground and some 5-star treatment after the event.

Designed to tackle the teacher retention and recruitment crisis, their idea was to develop a web application which uses artificial intelligence to mark exams, giving students instant results and feedback, and enabling teachers to focus on preparing great lessons.

Assistant vice principal Hamzah Khan, who mentored the team, said: “I am so proud of the five boys who represented Dixons Unity. I have seen them really grow in confidence during the last four months. They have shown huge amounts of resilience practising and perfecting their pitch day after day and taking on board the feedback given.

“Their hard work has paid off. This is also the first time that a team representing Yorkshire has won the national finals – making this an even sweeter victory”