Armley pub set to transform car park as plans submitted for outdoor seating booths

Plans have been submitted by The Travellers Rest on Hill Top Road for external alterations at the pub.

These would include the addition of a new fixed seating area over the existing car park.

A pergola with roller shutter walls would also be installed in plans are given the green light.

The Travellers Rest cc Google

New timber clad TV housing and new festoon lighting fixed to planters are included within plans.

If the work goes ahead, the existing car park would be relined to create defined parking spaces - with four expected to be lost to incorporate the new seating area.

There are no planned changes to the inside of the pub, with all plans centring on the car park area.

A planning statement submitted to Leeds Council states: "This work is intended to improve the visual appearance of the premises, and the facilities offered to customers, and to help ensure the long-term viability of the business into the future.”