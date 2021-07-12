Arena Point in Leeds is sold for £10.65m to develop the city's tallest student residential tower

London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM), asset manager for Regional REIT, has completed on the sale of Arena Point to Olympian Homes for £10.65 million.

The 19-storey office block in Merrion Way was built in 1965 and will be demolished to make way for a 43-storey tower providing accommodation for 705 students.

A spokesman said; "The completed development will be the tallest purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) building in Leeds Other tall PBSA buildings in the city include the 23-storey Symons House and the 37-storey Altus House, which is immediately adjacent to Arena Point and also being delivered by Olympian Homes.

"The sale represents the final part of LSPIM’s long-term business plan for the asset. It bought Arena Point and the adjacent two-storey casino and pub, known as the Podium Buildings, in March 2016 for £10.5 million on behalf of Reginal REIT.

"In July 2018 it sold the Podium Buildings site to Unite Students for £12.2 million for development into what is now the 16 and 27-storey towers at White Rose View. The final disposal of Arena Point has secured profits after all costs for the site of £9.3 million, producing a geared internal rate of return of 24.6%.

Stephen Inglis, CEO of LSPIM, said: "The disposal of Arena Point at nearly 16% above the 2020 year-end valuation concludes the successful long-term business plan for the site; having generated profits after all costs for the site in excess of £9.3 million. The successful final execution of this ambitious site plan is testament to the capabilities of the asset management team to add considerable value.