Amscan International, a portfolio company of Leeds-based Endless, acquires Luftballon-Markt

Endless portfolio company, Amscan International, has announced the acquisition of Luftballon- Markt GmbH

Amscan International has bought Luftballon-Markt GmbH, which is based in Dinslaken, Germany. Luftballon has developed digital technology for the printing of foil balloons.

A spokesman said: “This acquisition is the first since the management buy-out of Amscan International and is an important step in the group’s ambitious strategic plan.”

Amscan International is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of party products and supplies with operations throughout the commercial territories of UK, Australasia and Asia.

Gary Panons, CEO of Amscan International, said: “The acquisition is a milestone moment for Amscan International being a first significant step into personalised products, an important strategic initiative for the group.

“We believe that through combining the complementary Luftballon business with Amscan International, there are significant opportunities to grow both businesses through unlocking further capability and expanding services into the Amscan International customer base. We look forward to working with the Luftballon team to support their future growth.”

Matthew Jubb, a partner at Endless LLP, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Amscan International with their first acquisition since the management buy-out in January this year. This acquisition further accelerates the momentum in our strategy to transform and diversify the operations of this business. We are actively exploring further bolt-on opportunities to achieve the Amscan International growth plans.”

Amscan International was advised by Osborne Clark.

Endless, which has offices in Leeds, London and Manchester, aims to support buyouts, non-core acquisitions from larger groups, turnarounds and financial restructurings.

Investments made by Endless across all its funds have preserved an estimated 40,000 jobs.

The latest deal follows a year of significant activity for Endless, which included investments in Hovis, which is one of the best known food brands in the UK.