Aldi to open two new stores in Leeds in 2019 creating hundreds of jobs

Discount supermarket Aldi is opening two new stores in Leeds and eight across Yorkshire, creating more than 240 new jobs.

The German retail giant has taken a bite out of the supermarket industry in recent years thanks to undercutting the big names on grocery essentials.

Now Aldi will open eight new stores in Yorkshire in 2019.

The new Leeds stories are:

Kirk Lane, Yeadon

Rothwell

And across Yorkshire the other new stores are:

Fairfield Way, Whitby

Barnsley Road, South Elmsall

Church Street, Armthorpe

Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth

St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield

Leeming Lane, Mansfield (this is actually Nottinghamshire, but Aldi's decided to call it a Yorkshire store)

In addition, Aldi is refurbishing eight more stores in Yorkshire including in Pocklington as part of £300million of investment.

Aldi currently operates more than 80 stores across Yorkshire and is aiming to have 1,200 shops across the UK by 2025.

What Aldi said about the new stores:

The new developments include the recently opened store in Bradford and stores that are currently under construction such as Fairfield Way in Whitby, Kirk Lane in Yeadon, and Rothwell.

The new stores will be in Aldi’s new store layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges as well as simpler layouts and brighter, wider aisles. They will stock all grocery essentials and the ‘Specially Selected’ range, as well as products from British suppliers, which means all their everyday fresh meat range is 100% British.

Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK said: “We’ve set out ambitious plans for this year and we’re investing heavily across Yorkshire to ensure even more people in the region can shop and save closer to home.

“We have a fantastic team across the area and this means we can grow and offer even more employment opportunities for local people.

“We’re excited to see how the stores develop over the next few months and I would encourage local people to keep an eye out for recruitment opportunities.”