More than 2,000 new jobs are being created between now and Christmas. Photo: Aldi

The supermarket chain is opening new stores in towns and cities across the UK and is looking to hire 583 colleagues in Yorkshire.

Stores where Aldi is looking to hire include Bradford, Doncaster, Hull, and York.

The chain currently has over 920 stores and employs roughly 38,000 people, and is offering a range of positions in both administrative and managerial roles as well as in sales.

They are also currently recruiting for the 13 Regional Distribution Centres across the UK, with over 900 jobs available.

A further 175 vacancies are on offer at its Head Office in Warwickshire.

On top of this, the chain is looking to hire around 80 graduates starting from September onwards as part of their graduate scheme.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Yorkshire.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

