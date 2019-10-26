These are the 20 best Italian restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews

Why not try one of these top-rated Italian restaurants in Leeds, as rated by TripAdvisor users.
1. Veeno, Wellington Place
Reviewers are glowing with Praise for Veeno in Wellington Place, which is Leeds’ most popular Italian restaurant on TripAdvisor. One diner called the pizza: the best I have tasted in Leeds.
2. LIVIN'Italy Dough House, Cloth Hall Street
This modern Italian on Cloth Hall Street has dozens of five-star reviews, most praising the restaurant’s speciality - pizza. One diner wrote: fabulous pizzas with quirky toppings and crispy base.
3. CULTO, Stainbeck Road
Great little gem, with great food and service, reads one review of CULTO on TripAdvisor. The reviewer went on to recommend the exclusive Pizza Nero base infused with charcoal.
4. Simpatico Pizza, Queens Arcade
Tucked away in Queens Arcade is Simpatico Pizza, which several reviewers praised for the range of topping choices. One wrote: the dough is a little different to the run-of-the-mill style pizzas.
