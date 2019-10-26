Leeds Italian restaurants

These are the 20 best Italian restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews

Fancy a hearty Italian meal for dinner tonight?

By Sarah Wilson
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 6:00 am

Why not try one of these top-rated Italian restaurants in Leeds, as rated by TripAdvisor users.

1. Veeno, Wellington Place

Reviewers are glowing with Praise for Veeno in Wellington Place, which is Leeds’ most popular Italian restaurant on TripAdvisor. One diner called the pizza: the best I have tasted in Leeds.

2. LIVIN'Italy Dough House, Cloth Hall Street

This modern Italian on Cloth Hall Street has dozens of five-star reviews, most praising the restaurant’s speciality - pizza. One diner wrote: fabulous pizzas with quirky toppings and crispy base.

3. CULTO, Stainbeck Road

Great little gem, with great food and service, reads one review of CULTO on TripAdvisor. The reviewer went on to recommend the exclusive Pizza Nero base infused with charcoal.

4. Simpatico Pizza, Queens Arcade

Tucked away in Queens Arcade is Simpatico Pizza, which several reviewers praised for the range of topping choices. One wrote: the dough is a little different to the run-of-the-mill style pizzas.

