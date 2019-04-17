Burger King is giving away free Whoppers today - and serving nothing else

Burger King is dedicating today (17 April) to the classic Whopper burger - serving nothing else and giving some lucky customers the burgers for free.

Whopper Wednesday

The fast food chain will only be serving their signature Whopper today in a bid to try to remind customers of the classic burger.

For those who try to order a different burger, they’ll simply be served a Whopper instead.

How to claim a free burger

There are two different ways in which you can get your hands on a free Whopper today.

The first is to download the Burger King UK app, register and go to your nearest participating branch to claim your free Whopper.

If you’re not able to go into a branch, free Whoppers will be added to all Burger King orders on Deliveroo.

This isn’t the only chance to claim a free burger either, so if you do miss out today you can purchase a Whopper and get a second one for free on Wednesday 24 April and 1 May.

To claim this deal, you’ll need to order through Just Eat, Deliveroo or the Burger King app.