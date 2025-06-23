Yorkshire-born artists take centre stage as The Hundred returns to Headingley this summer

As The Hundred returns for another season of world-class cricket fused with live music and entertainment, the Northern Superchargers’ home stadium will play host to a lineup packed with exciting Yorkshire-grown talent, thanks to the competition’s continued partnership with BBC Music Introducing.

The 2025 music line-up celebrates four standout local acts who each bring something unique to the Headingley stage. York-based indie rock band Glass Caves, known for their busking roots and explosive festival appearances including Reading and Leeds, kick things off on the 7th of August, when the Northern Superchargers will welcome Welsh Fire.

Next up is Litany, the Harrogate-born pop artist whose debut album ‘Sadgirl’ spawned viral singles like ‘Bedroom’ and ‘My Dude’, bringing her emotionally candid style to Headingley on the 15th of August.

On 23rd August, Wakefield’s Oliver Pinder, originally from Bradford, will showcase his evolution from indie-folk to alt-pop, armed with tracks from his debut EP ‘Potential, I Guess?’.

Closing the series on the 26th of August is Leeds-based multi-instrumentalist Spielmann. Known for his punchy indie-pop sound, he played, recorded, produced, and mixed all aspects of his debut EP ‘Fifteen Minutes With Spielmann’.

All of these artists will perform live before the first ball and again during the mid-match interval, creating a festival-style atmosphere that’s become a signature of The Hundred.

Northern Superchargers’ Captain Hollie Armitage added: “The Hundred has such a brilliant atmosphere and the live music is a big part of that. It’s great to see some amazing Yorkshire talent on the line-up – it adds something special to our home fixtures at Headingley.”

And while the spotlight is firmly on Yorkshire’s own artists, fans can also look forward to a special headline appearance from global pop star Perrie Edwards. Her live performance at the Hundred Final at Lord’s on the 31st of August is set to be one of the season’s highlights.

Early bird tickets are currently available at discounted prices throughthehundred.com. Fans must log in or create an account to access the priority window, which is open until July 1st.

Ticket prices start from £18 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.