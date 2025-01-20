Win a signed England rugby shirt at BrewDog's Six Nations Quiz hosted by Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Anthony Watson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all fans of the oval ball! Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is hosting a bumper Six Nations Quiz across selected UK bars on Monday 20th January in partnership with the ‘For The Love Of Rugby’ podcast.

From 7pm, England rugby legends Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Anthony Watson will be hosting live from BrewDog Waterloo, with the quiz running simultaneously at various other UK BrewDog bars. There will be four rounds of series rugby trivia to tackle, with the opportunity to compete against fans in your bar and beyond through local and national leaderboards. Like any high level game of rugby, there will also be bonus points on offer, including one featuring Dan.

And did we mention the prizes? The team that tops the nationwide leaderboard will receive a brand new England rugby shirt signed by the England Squad, while the winning teams from each bar will enjoy a £100 bar tab. So even if you can’t run it under the posts at Waterloo, it’s still well worth a try elsewhere.

The Six Nations Quiz will be taking place at the following BrewDog bars:

Waterloo Aberdeen Castlegate DogTap Ellon Edinburgh Lothian Road Inverurie Stirling St Andrews Doghouse Edinburgh Birmingham Carlisle Cheltenham DogHouse Merchant City Glasgow Leeds North Street Liverpool Manchester Manchester Outpost Newcastle Nottingham Sheffield York DH Manchester Bath Bristol Harbourside Cambridge Cardiff Norwich Reading Basingstoke Chancery Clerkenwell Milton Keynes Paddington Canary Wharf Ealing Shepherd's Bush Southampton

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “We’re super excited about this collaboration with For The Love Of Rugby, and we can’t wait for Ben, Dan and Anthony to come down to Waterloo. British and Irish Lions at BrewDog bar? For an England rugby fan, it doesn’t get better than that - especially when there’s a money-can’t-buy signed England shirt to win. Don’t miss it.

Tickets for the Six Nations Quiz are available here: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/rugby-quiz