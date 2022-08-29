Review: West Side Story, Theatre Royal Wakefield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Bounds ands Tony and Abi Morris as Maria

Their production of West Side Story is excellent in every regard from the professional cast, the tightly choreographed dance and fight scenes to the atmospheric set.

The four leads are superbly cast. Franke Bounds, who is currently studying classical singing at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire plays Tony. His beautiful rich voice gave me goosebumps and he is surely a name to watch out for in the future

Abi Morris is a sweet Maria. This is Abi’s first outing with Wakefield Youth Music Theatre and hopefully it won’t be the last.

A scene from Wakefield Youth Music Theatre's production of West Side Story

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are a wholly believable couple who feed off each other and give the story of the star- crossed lovers depth and feeling.

Lauren Dickinson as Anita and Dominic Pierechod are equally deserving of praise. This is Lauren’s fourth production with the group and Dominic’s second.

The massive supporting cast - 45 or so - all play their part to make this a colourful extravaganza of a show on a par with any on offer in the West End.

George Bentley’s Somewhere solo at the end is also one of the highlights.

The original performance opened on September 26 1957 on Broadway and ran for 732 shows.

This run is not quite as long but you can catch a performance until Saturday September 3, although tickets are selling fast.