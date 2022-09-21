Leeds International Festival returns to the city this September with an incredible line up of panels and keynotes, addressing some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Brought to the city by LeedsBID, the festival works in partnership with Howard Assembly Room, Opera North, Weightmans and Bruntwood to celebrate creative thought and innovation across several days of artistic celebration.

When is the festival?

Leeds International Festival returns to the city this September.

The festival runs from 22 to 25 of September, with five keynote talks and six panels to enjoy, plus a warm up show on September 21 at Leeds’ new premier venue the Howard Assembly Room and Opera Centre.

The overwhelming demand for Mary Beard's sell-out talk on arts and culture has seen the venue upgraded, with additional tickets now on sale.

Martin Dickson, festival manager at Leeds International Festival of Ideas, said: “The festival is shaping up to be bigger than last year, and we are looking forward to an incredible five days in the city's newest premier venue, the Howard Assembly Room and Howard Opera Centre.”

Who is performing?

Rosie Jones is amongst those appearing at Leeds International Festival.

Yotam Ottolenghi, David Olusoga, Rosie Jones, Gail Porter, Mary Beard, Simon Jordan, Christopher Wylie, David Harewood, Lara Lewington, Judy Ling Wong CBE, and Jamali Maddix are among the incredible 36-speaker lineup.

Kevin McCloud MBE, a broadcaster, writer, and designer, also joined the programme recently for a special lunchtime talk about the built environment.

The festival kicks off with a UK-only performance of Jon Hopkins' Polarity: a must-see show which brings together the elements of harsh and fragile in his music.

Long-time friend acclaimed producer and guitarist Leo Abrahams, violinist and arranger Emma Smith, and cellist Daisy Vatalaro will join Hopkins on stage.

What are the festival’s themes?

The festival is set to explore several themes, including the following: What can you laugh about? Is the Metaverse our future reality? How do we talk about mental health? What's wrong with climate activism? Is social media ruling the world and does sport have a social duty?

Where can I get tickets?