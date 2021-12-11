Kay Mellor is thrilled to be bringing her theatre magic back to her home city.

Following the hugely successful world premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre in 2017, her smash hit Fat Friends - The Musical will return home next year.

With original music by Nicholas Lloyd Webber and a glittering new cast, the audience can expect a "magnificent" show full of sharp comedy and big numbers.

Leeds scriptwriter Kay Mellor, 70, is bringing her hit musical Fat Friends back to Leeds Grand Theatre in the new year (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

“There’s new songs and of course a fabulous new cast with some glorious voices," Kay, 70, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I’ve revisited the script and sharpened it, which is the beauty of doing theatre. Unlike television, where you write, shoot, put it on and it’s gone, with theatre you can hone it and change it."

The show will star Lee Mead as ‘Paul’ as he returns to theatre, Coronation Street's Sherrie Hewson as ‘Julia’ and national treasure Les Dennis as ‘Fergus’.

Jessica Ellis, best known for starring in Hollyoaks, will make her theatre debut as 'Kelly' after stunning Nicholas Lloyd Webber with her vocals.

Lee Mead will play 'Kevin', Jessica Ellis 'Kelly', Les Dennis 'Fergus' and Sherrie Hewson 'Julia' in the second run of Fat Friends - The Musical (Photo: Michael Wharley)

“People will know her from television but she’s a proper theatre woman," Kay said.

"It’s a lovely cast and I’m hoping they’ll bring ideas and characterisations of their own to the rehearsal room. That’s where we find the magic.”

Kay is a BAFTA award-winning scriptwriter responsible for some of the nation's best-loved television dramas, including Band of Gold, In The Club and The Syndicate.

The theatre adaption of Fat Friends, her ITV drama set in Leeds that first aired on our screens more than 20 years ago, will embark on its second tour in the new year - reuniting the much-loved characters as they're put through their Zumba paces at their local slimming club.

Kay said she is proud to see Leeds 'booming' as theatres come back to life post-pandemic (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

It will run at Leeds Grand Theatre from February 22-March 5.

Kay hopes the feel-good show will provide a tonic for the audience who were "starved" of theatre for more than 18 months, as well as boosting arts and culture in our region.

She added: “I couldn’t wait to get to the theatre to see Everybody’s Talking About Jamie because I wanted to have that communal experience and to feel good.

“We need that, we’ve been starved of it. If we take the proper precautions, we can enjoy life and we can enjoy a great night out, listening to glorious songs and being told a story that’s funny and sad.

“In London, it’s heaving with people going to the theatres which is fantastic. We need to start doing that in the North and the regions, in a safe way of course.

“It’s so important to have something uplifting and to come out of a theatre feeling good, maybe singing a song and feeling like you’ve been on a great night out.

“That’s what I try to do with Fat Friends. Last time, there would be big girl gangs and loads of people booking on mass, which is fantastic."

One fan from Blackpool came to see the show eight times during its first run and Kay promises it's worth revisiting, with unexpected tweaks and new energy with every show.

“That was so heartening for me to hear," she said.

"I sit in a room writing this thing, putting it on and hoping that people love it, but there’s nothing like hearing the applause and laughter and people saying things like that to you.

“It makes you feel that you’ve done something worthwhile."

As well as promising belly-laughs and triumphant tunes, Fat Friends explores issues of body image and online trolling, issues that Kay says are more pertinent than ever.

She added: "We learn an awful lot from theatre by listening to others' voices, becoming more knowledgeable and more empathetic towards our neighbours and our community.

“I just hope people love it the second time around as much as they did the first.

“Have patience, because musicals are not an overnight thing - they evolve. There will be new songs, new material and it will probably be the third or fourth outing before it begins to really blossom into something magnificent.

“Stay with it and watch it grow. Enjoy the journey. I’ll be going to see Jamie again.”

The perfect gift this Christmas

Leeds' arts and culture sector is still recovering from the throes of the pandemic and Kay has a rallying cry to get people back into theatres.

“It’s the most lovely thing to buy somebody as a gift," she said.

“I used to buy my mother- and father-in-law theatre tickets for Christmas and they would love it.

"Sometimes we’d go with them, so the four of us would go for a meal, go and see a show then chat about what we loved and didn’t like.

“Historically, everybody would go to the pantomime at Christmas, particularly in the north of England.

"That’s how you introduce young people to theatre. Let that tradition carry on, I say. It might start with a pantomime, but who knows where it will go.”

Why Leeds is 'booming'

Kay is a proud Leedswoman and became a patron of the city's year-long culture festival, Leeds 2023, earlier this year.

Her production company, Rollem, is dedicated to shining a spotlight on Yorkshire and the north of England - nurturing local talent and telling regional stories.

Kay said: “I love Leeds and for me, that’s about the people. I’m very proud of how Leeds has boomed over the last decade.

“When I first started in the business people didn’t even know where Leeds was - now everybody talks about Leeds and what a fantastic place it is.

“The student community adds a lot to Leeds. And Leeds Grand Theatre, West Yorkshire Playhouse, City Varieties and all the smaller venues that we have are fantastic.

“I’m awfully proud of what’s going on in theatre and television. We’re booming.”

Kay has plans to open a dedicated theatre space in the city for new work and budding writers and says it's more important than ever to promote regional voices post-pandemic.

“There have been times when we've been forgotten and it’s been all about London," she added.

“I’ve banged on about it to the point where people have been bored of me because I think somebody has to.

“We’ve just as much right to our voice as they have. I’ll sit down and watch a drama or show that’s about London and there’s nothing wrong with that.

"But please let us have our voice too!"