Howarths Foundation hosts Challenge Cup

Howarths Foundation, the Cleckheaton-based charity that supports the hidden homeless and those with addictions, into employment and housing, is hosting a celebrity football match to commemorate a special friend who lost his life to addiction.

The Stephen Gautrey Challenge Cup, now in its third year, is taking place on Sunday 17th August at the West Riding County FA in Oulton. It will see the Howarths Foundation football team, made up of the charity’s ambassadors and sponsors, take on The Phoenix – Supporters Charities Football Club, featuring local celebrities including darts player Joe Cullen and actor James Hooton.

Gates open at 12 noon, with the Challenge Cup taking place at 2pm. The event that’s fun for all the family, will include stalls, a raffle and a tombola, as well as face painting, a bouncy castle and a truck and digger display.

Simon Grayson, former Leeds United player and manager, will take on the role of manager for Howarths Foundation football team. He comments:

“It’s a real privilege to show my support for Howarths Foundation by managing their football team. Although great fun, competing against The Phoenix is serious business. We’ll certainly be entertaining the crowds while remembering Stephen and the important work that the Foundation does.”

Andy Howarth, CEO at Howarths Foundation, adds: “Our Foundation supported Stephen for several years before he tragically lost his life. Seeing our friends lose their battle in this way is really tough and impacts us all.

“This is why we decided to commemorate Stephen by creating the Stephen Gautrey Cup, which has had a great deal of support in the last couple of years.

“Having Stephen's family as part of this special day means a great deal, and we’re all looking forward to coming together to remember.”

The Howarths foundation football team at the Stephen Gautrey Challenge Cup 2024.

Tickets for the event cost £3 for adults and £1 for kids, with proceeds donated to Howarths Foundation. It will take place at West Riding County FA, Fleet Lane, Oulton, LS26 8NX. Gates open at 12 noon, with the Challenge Cup taking place at 2pm.

The Stephen Gautrey Cup is sponsored by Howard Civil Engineering and OCU Group.

Howarths Foundation supports the hidden homeless and those with addictions to get back into employment, housing, and have a second chance at life.