Janette Manrara replaced Marsh earlier this year.

Marsh left the show back in July when her 26-year-old son caught Covid-19.

She was due to return to screens a few weeks later, however her father became seriously unwell with prostate cancer.

The TV presenter has since remained off the show, with rumours of a musical comeback on the cards after her career in pop band Hear’Say back in the early noughties.

Rumours started circulating when the star posted a photo of herself in a recording studio on Instagram.The singer has since been replaced on Morning Live by Cuban-American dancer and television personality Janette Manrara, who stars in the early morning chat show alongside Gethin Jones.

Here is everything you need to know about Manrara.

Who is Janette Manrara?

Manrara is best known for her appearances on the US TV series So You Think You Can Dance and popular British dance reality television competition, Strictly Come Dancing.

Originally a Salsa dancer, taught by her Cuban family, she formally studied dance from the age of 19 before pursuing a career in television.

In June this year it was announced that she will co host Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two with Rylan Clark-Neal.

How old is she?

Manrara was born in 1983, making her 37-years-old.

Her birthday is November 16.

Who is she married to?

Janette married fellow dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaž Škorjanec back in 2017.

The professional dancer was born in Ptuj, Slovenia and is a 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance.

How long is she replacing Kim Marsh for?

There is no set date for the return of Marsh on Morning Live.

Janette will continue hosting the show until Kim Marsh can return to screens, thought to be later this year.

When can I watch her on Morning Live?

Morning Live airs Monday to Friday at 9.15am on BBC One.

You can catch up on the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer.