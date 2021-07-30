Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of the new all-female line up for Countdown of (left to right) Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson, and Susie Dent. Anne Robinson takes over as host from Monday June 28, replacing Nick Hewer. Issue date: Tuesday June 15, 2021 (PA).

The TV lexicographer has been missing from the popular Channel 4 show since July 20, with a variety of guests covering her role in Dictionary Corner.

Fans have been left wondering why - and are asking when she will return to her chair?

Where is Susie Dent?

The Reverend Richard Coles attends the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes Awards, supported by Laerdal Medical, which celebrate those that save lives and champion first aid in communities, at Hilton Bankside on September 24, 2018 in London (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for St John Ambulance).

Susie Dent has been forced to self isolate after being pinged by the NHS app.

Countdown host Anne Robinson explained in a previous episode: "Sadly we haven't got Susie with us because she is self isolating, so Rachel (Parris) is doing both jobs".

Why isn't Susie Dent on Countdown?

It means she cannot appear on the show as she is not allowed to come in to contact with other people due to the risk of spreading Covid.

Concerned fans have asked on social media when Susie will be returning to the show.

Rachel Parris responded to a concerned fan of Dent on Twitter, saying that Susie would be back "soon".

She wrote: "Don’t worry, normal service will resume v soon!"

Who is replacing Susie Dent on Countdown?

A variety of guests have been covering for Susie Dent while she is away.

She often has comedians or entertainers by her side - and some have stepped up to cover both roles.

Comedian Rachel Parris had been covering for Susie but yesterday (Thursday), musician, priest and presenter Richard Coles took the reins.

Countdown host Anne Robinson said: "Susie is still self isolating and Richard, who never expected a dual role, is doing very well as himself and doing very well as Susie in dictionary corner."

Where is Susie Dent from?

The Surrey-born wordsmith, who studied modern languages at Oxford – where she now lives – already has 13 books to her name, including a popular edition of Brewer’s Dictionary Of Phrase & Fable and Susie Dent’s Weird Words for kids.

The podcast, Something Rhymes With Purple, won gold in the Best Entertainment category at the 2020 British Podcast Awards.

Susie, who is 56' years old, has been introducing viewers to words and explaining their origins and meanings on Channel 4’s Countdown since 1992.

She had been working at Oxford University Press producing dictionaries when she was asked by her boss if she’d like to audition for the show (“nervous” Susie said no twice before being convinced to give it a go).

Does Susie Dent have children?

Susie Dent has two children - Lucy, 20, and Thea, 12.

Work is also “an oasis” for Susie, especially writing during the pandemic.

She said: “I’m writing my next book, which has been really nice because that’s my normality, as well a podcast I do every week with Gyles [Brandreth].”

Like so many things, they had to swap the studio for Zoom to record episodes during lockdown, but Susie didn’t really mind.

She said: “For all that I would not like to be involved with eight Zoom meetings every day, the podcast hour that we took onto Zoom was somehow much more direct an intimate than sitting in a studio. It felt much more likely a homely chat, and that was a refuge for me as well.”

Susie has also been learning Spanish using the Rosetta Stone home-learning programmes, taking advantage of the brief pause in filming Countdown last year.

Susie said: “And it was possibly the one really worthwhile thing I did during lockdown – apart from obviously surviving and looking after my daughters."