When is the National Television Awards 2021? How to watch it, what channel is it on and the full list of nominees
The National Television Awards take place tonight, aiming to highlight some of the best TV aired over the past year.
The ceremony has 12 different categories including best television drama, daytime show, talent show and authored documentary.
Amongst nominees for the authored documentary category is Rob Burrow, former Leeds Rhinos player who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019.
The documentary, titled My Year With MNS (Motor Neurone Disease), follows the rugby league star and his family as he prepares for the challenges that the disease brings.
The film was originally released back in October last year.
The awards ceremony is set to take place tonight- here is how you can watch it.
Where can I watch the awards?
The event is streamed live from the O2 London on ITV.
You can see the schedule for the awards on the National Television Awards website.
When is the National Television Awards?
The ceremony starts at 7:30pm on ITV.
The winners of each of the 12 awards will be announced throughout the night.
Who is hosting the awards?
This year the awards are being hosted by TV personality Joel Dommett.
Dommett is most well known for his roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Previously the awards were hosted by Dermott O'Leary for 9 years (2010-2019).
The full list of nominations for the National Television Awards
Challenge Show
The Great British Sewing Bee
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
New Drama
Des
It's A Sin
Normal People
Bridgerton
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain's Got Talent
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Katie Price : Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Rob Burrow: My Year with MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
Unforgotten
Line of Duty
The Crown
Call the Midwife
TV Presenter
Piers Morgan
Bradley Walsh
Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond
Holly Willoughby
Factual
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Drama Performance
David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des
Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty
Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty
Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It's A Sin
Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Taskmaster
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks
Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street
Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street
Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders
Quiz Show
Beat the Chasers
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Celebrity Catchphrase
Newcomer
Jude Riordan is nominated for the Newcomer award for his turn as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street
Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders
Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks
Olivia D'Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty
Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street
Daytime
The Chase
Loose Women
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
The Vicar of Dibley
Sex Education
