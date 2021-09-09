The ceremony has 12 different categories including best television drama, daytime show, talent show and authored documentary.

Amongst nominees for the authored documentary category is Rob Burrow, former Leeds Rhinos player who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019.

The documentary, titled My Year With MNS (Motor Neurone Disease), follows the rugby league star and his family as he prepares for the challenges that the disease brings.

The film was originally released back in October last year.

The awards ceremony is set to take place tonight- here is how you can watch it.

Where can I watch the awards?

The event is streamed live from the O2 London on ITV.

You can see the schedule for the awards on the National Television Awards website.

When is the National Television Awards?

The ceremony starts at 7:30pm on ITV.

The winners of each of the 12 awards will be announced throughout the night.

Who is hosting the awards?

This year the awards are being hosted by TV personality Joel Dommett.

Dommett is most well known for his roles in Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Previously the awards were hosted by Dermott O'Leary for 9 years (2010-2019).

The full list of nominations for the National Television Awards

Challenge Show

The Great British Sewing Bee

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

New Drama

Des

It's A Sin

Normal People

Bridgerton

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Got Talent

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Katie Price : Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Unforgotten

Line of Duty

The Crown

Call the Midwife

TV Presenter

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Holly Willoughby

Factual

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It's A Sin

Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks

Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Quiz Show

Beat the Chasers

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Celebrity Catchphrase

Newcomer

Jude Riordan is nominated for the Newcomer award for his turn as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street

Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks

Olivia D'Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street

Daytime

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

The Vicar of Dibley

Sex Education