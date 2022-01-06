Fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating the return of the series after a two year wait.

The finale of season five aired in 2019, with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), leader of the Peaky Blinders, pointing a gun at his head after visions of his deceased wife - played by Annabelle Wallis.

It was not revealed whether or not Tommy pulled the trigger.

Here is everything you need to know about season six of Peaky Blinders.

When will season six be released?

The exact release date for the final season is yet to be revealed but Peaky Blinders fans can expect it early this year.

Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby, leader of the Peaky Blinders. Photo: BBC

It is predicted that season six will have six episodes, mirroring previous seasons.

How can I watch the new season?

The show will be available on BBC One.

To catch up on the last five seasons Peaky Blinders is available now on BBC iPlayer and on Netflix.

Who is in the cast?

Shelby is set to go up against politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) again in the new series, with Tom Hardy also returning to the show as Alfie Solomons alongside The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy.

Other notable cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne and Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby.

Last year it was confirmed that Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, had passed away.

It was later confirmed that Helen had not filmed any new episodes of the show prior to her death, so will not be appearing in the new season.

Is season six the final instalment?

It was confirmed in the trailer that the upcoming season will be the last TV instalment of the Peaky Blinders saga.

However, it has been confirmed that a Peaky Blinders feature film is in creation after writer Steven Knight told Variety he was intending to make a film as the final instalment in the Peaky Blinders universe.

The movie is set to go into production in 2023.

Where has Peaky Blinders been filmed in Leeds?

Peaky Blinders hired production offices and studio space at Studio 81 on Kirkstall Road.

It has filmed at locations including Leeds City Varieties, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, Undercliffe Cemetery Bradford, Peel Park Bradford, Leeds Town Hall, Ilkley Winter Gardens and Newby Hall & Gardens.

Is there a trailer?

The BBC released a glimpse of the new season on New Year's Day.

The official Peaky Blinders Twitter announced that there is 'one last deal to be done' for the Birmingham-based TV drama.

The trailer shows that there will be an impending threat of Nazism as the programme edges closer to the beginning of the war.