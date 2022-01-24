The award-winning series, which follows a comprehensive school, originally ran from 2006 to 2015.

The show will be set and made in Greater Manchester, with filming due to start next month.

Griffin will return to the show as Kim Campbell, who is now headteacher of the school, while Adam Thomas will reprise his role Donte Charles.

Angela Griffin who plays Kim Campbell and Adam Thomas who plays Donte Charles, as they prepare for filming for their return to BBC1 Waterloo Road (Photo: Paul Husband)

Thomas also played Adam Barton in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, filmed in Leeds, for many years.

"I’m so excited to go back to where it all started," he said.

“Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

Katie Griffiths is also back on the show as Chlo Charles (Photo: Paul Husband)

“I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love.

“I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet.”

Griffin, who has since starred in the 2020 Netflix drama series White Lines and the 2021 TV film Help, will be promoted to the school’s headteacher on her return to Waterloo Road.

She said: “I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road.

“It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.

“The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road.”

Katie Griffiths is back on the show as Chlo Charles, who was married to Thomas’ Donte at the end of their last season.

The series has released images of the trio reunited for the first time in years as they prepare for filming, with the full cast due to be announced soon.

Griffiths said: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road – loved by all who make and watch it.

“Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can’t wait to see what stories unfold.”

The revival plans to shine a spotlight on the education system in the UK. It will explore the challenges faced by teachers, parents and pupils, all of which have become more pronounced during the pandemic.

The series will be co-produced by independent TV production company Wall To Wall and Rope Ladder Fiction, a new Manchester-based drama production company from Cameron Roach, the executive producer on the previous series of Waterloo Road.

The reboot is part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 2006 to 2015 and was an early venture for many actors, including Bridgerton stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, and Victoria’s Jenna Coleman.

The series was one of the most popular UK TV dramas while it aired, and garnered new audiences after the boxset was released on BBC iPlayer in September 2019.

Waterloo Road is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.