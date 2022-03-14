The broadcaster has said the action-packed series will see party-loving pairs island-hop across the Aegean Islands in Greece in a race to take control of and spend 50,000 euros.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Reality & Acquisitions and Controller, said: “Loaded In Paradise brings a fun and fast-paced new format to our viewers which fits our ongoing strategy to drive new, young audiences in streaming.

Loaded In Paradise will air on ITVX first with plans for it to later land on ITV2. Photo: ITV

Below is everything you need to know about Loaded In Paradise and ITVX.

What is the aim of Loaded In Paradise?

Every episode follows two groups of young people enjoying a long weekend of partying alongside holiday reps who lead the trip.

The reality series will start with five pairs and a gold card topped up with money, but only one couple can be in control at any time, ITV has said.

The aim of the adrenaline-fuelled game is for the pairs to hunt down the card, which is injected with cash daily, and spend it on a wild trip.

Every 48 hours, a luxury safehouse dotted across the Aegean islands will open, where the pairs have to reconvene and viewers will see the drama unfold.

On the final leg of the chase, there will be a “big twist” as everyone chases the gold card one final time, ITV announced.

When will ITVX launch?

It has not been confirmed when ITV's new streaming service ITVX will be available, however it is expected that it will arrive later this year - with speculation today suggesting that it may launch in time for the World Cup.

The new streaming service will offer both free plans with adverts or paid subscriptions.

As well as ITV shows, it will also offer a number of American series and films.

