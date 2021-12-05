Stand-up comedian and presenter Joel Dommett will host The Masked Singer live shows from next year as the crew take to the road for a total of 10 performances across the UK.

The ITV show, which Dommett also hosts, sees famous contestants don elaborate costumes as they sing in front of a celebrity panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, who try to guess their identities.

The live tour will see mystery celebrities unmasked at the end of every show after performing for a panel of celebrity guest judges.

In February this year Joss Stone was crowned the winner of the series, having performed in disguise as Sausage.

The UK series, slated to return early in 2022, has so far seen names including Take That’s Howard Donald, Spice Girl Mel B, Sophie-Ellis Bextor and Sir Lenny Henry all taking part.

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, was unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer last month.

This is how to attend the Leeds show next year.

When does The Masked Singer live show come to Leeds?

It has been announced that shows will be held in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

The Leeds show is on 13 April 2022 at the First Direct Arena.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale on Friday 3 December.

They can be purchased through Ticketmaster for £30.95.

Will the celebrity judges be part of the live show?

No, but the celebrity guests for each venue across the UK will be announced shortly.

Keep an eye out for the announcements on The Masked Singer website.

Will the shows be family-friendly?

Yes.

Each show is child friendly, however certain venues may have age restrictions so check before purchasing tickets.

The shows will also use strobe lighting so caution has been advised.