The Long Shadow: Filming for new ITV drama about Peter Sutcliffe takes place at suburban house

A surburban home in a Yorkshire village has been hired for the filming of new ITV crime drama The Long Shadow.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:52 pm

Crews were seen arriving at the property on Langford Lane in Burley-in-Wharfedale, near Ilkley, this morning and vans full of 1970s-themed props were also delivered.

The shoot is believed to be for The Long Shadow, a series about the hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe and the Yorkshire Ripper murders.

It is directed by Lewis Arnold, whose previous credits include Broadchurch and Sherwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A 1970s sofa is among the props to arrive

Read More

Read More
BBC Better: Filming moves to abandoned church on Chapeltown Road in Leeds

Sutcliffe lived in Bradford at the time of his killing spree, but many of his attacks on women were committed in Leeds. He prowled areas such as Chapeltown, Roundhay, Headingley and Farsley looking for victims.

Filming has already taken place in the Wortley area of Leeds, where Western Flatts Park was used to stand in for Roundhay Park, where Marcella Claxton, 20, of Chapeltown, was assaulted while walking home from a party in 1976. She survived and testified against Sutcliffe at his trial. A year later, he bludgeoned Irene Richardson to death in the park.

The drama is expected to be based on the police investigation into the killings, which was run from the now-demolished Millgarth Police Station in Leeds city centre.

The Long Shadow filming in Burley-in-Wharfedale
Props arrive on set
The suburban street near Ilkley is being used for filming
ITVLeedsYorkshireRoundhay Park