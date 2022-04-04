Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is still several months away, however information about both the judging panel and professionals has been released.

From which dancers will return to if Anton Du Beke will be on the judging panel, there are a lot of questions circling after a few shake-ups last season.

Here is everything we know so far about Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Who will be the professional dancers this year?

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice is returning to the show for its 20th series.

The 31-year-old will be joined by fellow returning Strictly professionals Johannes Radebe, Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima.

The cast perform during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour press launch at the Ultilita Arena, Birmingham this year.

After a successful debut in 2021, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal will also be returning to the show.

Further returning professionals include Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Nancy Xu.

Who will the judges be this year?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has confirmed who will be joining him on the judging panel for 2022.

He has revealed that Bruno Toniolo will not be returning to the show - Anton Du Beke has been offered his seat again after he replaced Toniolo last season due to travel restrictions.

Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas are also suspected to return to judge the show in 2022.

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2022 air?

Strictly Come Dancing usually airs as part of the autumn schedule on BBC One, however due to Covid restrictions the date has been seen to move slightly over the past few years.

No start date has been released yet, but we can expect that the show will launch in mid-September with the celebrity line-up being announced in August.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Rose Ayling-Ellis made Strictly Come Dancing history last year as the first deaf contestant to win the show.

The pair wowed the judges with three dances, and brought judge Anton du Beke to tears with their final performance.