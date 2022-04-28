Scarborough-based McCain opens its doors for a behind-the-scenes exclusive for Helen Skelton and Channel 4's Superbrands - this is when you can watch it

McCain – the maker of Britain’s favourite chips – will be featured in Channel 4’s Inside the Superbrands presented by Helen Skelton on Sunday May 1 at 8pm

Going behind the scenes of eight of the world’s biggest brands, the eight-part series aims to shine new light on how and why these iconic brands have become such a recognisable part of our cultural identity.

With exclusive inside access to each organisation, the series will uncover how they make the products we love most and what the future holds for each of them in a fast-changing world.

In McCain’s exclusive episode, Helen visits the company’s Scarborough HQ, where the company opens its doors for the first time in its history, to reveal how it continuously maintains its position as the nation’s favourite chipmaker.

From telling the story of McCain’s history as a family-run company and revisiting some of the brand’s most famous ads like “Daddy or Chips”, to going inside McCain’s factory and R&D sites to see how the company makes the nation’s favourite products and plans for the future, the hourlong documentary explores exactly what is involved in operating a “Superbrand”.

The episode also sees Helen visit a farm run by a third-generation McCain potato-farming family, to understand how McCain is helping farmers manage climate change, as well as visiting the set of the brand’s latest Flavour Makers digital campaign, to unearth exactly what McCain is doing to reach today’s consumers, in particular Gen Zs, to maintain its reputation as a superbrand for generations to come.

Sunday’s episode will see Helen learn everything there is to know about McCain and chips, with facts including that:

One in three chips eaten in Britain are made by McCain

On any given day one in two households are eating McCain chips

Thirty-six tonnes of chips are produced by McCain in its Scarborough factory every hour

McCain requires on average 3 billion potatoes a year

McCain works with over 250 British potato farmers

McCain supply thousands of pubs, restaurants, and takeaways… even making fries for McDonald’s

Ricky Tomlinson’s love of McCain

McCain products are sold in 160 countries globally

McCain has been based in Scarborough since 1969

Mark Hodge, marketing director for McCain, said: “I am proud that McCain has been named and featured as a superbrand. This is the first time we’ve opened our doors to the public and it’s a fantastic opportunity to show off the sheer amount of history, care and hard work that goes into creating the nation’s favourite chips.

“From our long history as a family-run business, the close work we do with our farmers up and down the country, the time and effort our teams put into creating perfect tasting product, to our obsession with the way in which we bring to life our brand, always in the most authentic way.