New Year's Eve and New Year's Day TV: what to watch this NYE - from Doctor Who to the Great British Bake Off
Here are some of the programmes airing on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
As the festive period comes to an end, there is still plenty of great TV to watch before the year is through.
From Doctor Who to Queer Eye, Bake Off to The Weakest Link, there is something for everyone this New Year.
Here are eight of the best bits of TV to watch this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
New Year's Eve
Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown are back with a sixth season of their makeover show.
Airing on Netflix on 31 December.
The Last Leg
Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe say farewell to 2021 alongside guests Aisling Bea, Nish Kumar, Ivo Graham and Joe Wilkinson.
Airing at 9pm on Channel 4.
The Big New Years & Years Eve Party
Years & Years singer and star of It’s a Sin Olly Alexander brings in the new year with Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys.
Airing at 11.25pm on BBC One.
Hootenanny
Jools Holland invites us to his annual Hootenanny with a compilation of archive clips and live performances from Gregory Porter, Ed Sheeran, Rag’n’Bone Man, Joy Crookes, Lulu, Yola and Ruby Turner.
Airing at 11.25pm on BBC Two.
New Year's Day
The Weakest Link
Romesh Ranganathan steps into Anne Robinson’s shoes for the return of the iconic quiz.
Airing at 6.15pm on BBC One.
Doctor Who: Eve Of The Daleks
After the explosive events of Doctor Who's series finale, Jodie Whittaker returns for a New Year’s Day special.
Airing at 7pm on BBC One HD.
The Great New Year Bake Off
After the It's A Sin Christmas special, series 9 bakers Jon and Kim-Joy join series 11’s Hermine and Rowan to compete.
Airing at 7.40pm on Channel 4.
Taskmaster’s New Year Treat
Taskmaster's Greg Davies and sidekick Alex Horne invite special guests Adrian Chiles, Claudia Winkleman, Jonnie Peacock, Lady Leshurr and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi to compete in the series.
Airing at 9pm on Channel 4.
