As the festive period comes to an end, there is still plenty of great TV to watch before the year is through.

From Doctor Who to Queer Eye, Bake Off to The Weakest Link, there is something for everyone this New Year.

Doctor Who airs at 7pm on BBC One HD. Photo: PA Photo/BBC Studios/James Pardon.

Here are eight of the best bits of TV to watch this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve

Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown are back with a sixth season of their makeover show.

Airing on Netflix on 31 December.

The Last Leg

Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe say farewell to 2021 alongside guests Aisling Bea, Nish Kumar, Ivo Graham and Joe Wilkinson.

Airing at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party

Years & Years singer and star of It’s a Sin Olly Alexander brings in the new year with Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys.

Airing at 11.25pm on BBC One.

Hootenanny

Jools Holland invites us to his annual Hootenanny with a compilation of archive clips and live performances from Gregory Porter, Ed Sheeran, Rag’n’Bone Man, Joy Crookes, Lulu, Yola and Ruby Turner.

Airing at 11.25pm on BBC Two.

New Year's Day

The Weakest Link

Romesh Ranganathan steps into Anne Robinson’s shoes for the return of the iconic quiz.

Airing at 6.15pm on BBC One.

Doctor Who: Eve Of The Daleks

After the explosive events of Doctor Who's series finale, Jodie Whittaker returns for a New Year’s Day special.

Airing at 7pm on BBC One HD.

The Great New Year Bake Off

After the It's A Sin Christmas special, series 9 bakers Jon and Kim-Joy join series 11’s Hermine and Rowan to compete.

Airing at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat

Taskmaster's Greg Davies and sidekick Alex Horne invite special guests Adrian Chiles, Claudia Winkleman, Jonnie Peacock, Lady Leshurr and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi to compete in the series.

Airing at 9pm on Channel 4.