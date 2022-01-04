Meet the West Yorkshire contestants competing on the new series of The Apprentice

Shama Amin is a mum-of-five and children's day nursery owner from Bradford. She is on The Apprentice to prove she has the skills be to the best "successful businesswomen in the early years sector.” Photo: BBC

The popular BBC One show features 16 entrepreneurs battle it out to win a £250,000 investment in their business.

It is hosted by Alan Sugar, Karen Brady and Tim Campbell.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 6 January from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harpreet Kaur, from West Yorkshire, is a dessert parlour owner. She wants her coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK. Photo: BBC.

Here are the West-Yorkshire candidates appearing on the show:

Harpreet Kaur

Ms Kaur, aged 30, runs a dessert parlour in Huddersfield and is from West Yorkshire.

Describing herself as a born leader, fearless and funny, Harpreet plans to “level up” her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.

Motivated by her need to be the best version of herself, she isn’t here to make friends and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

“I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Shama Amin

Ms Amin, 41, is a children's day nursery owner from Bradford.

Shama, a mum of five, is passionate about taking care of children and describes herself as loyal, determined and outspoken.

Having wanted this since childhood, Shama is ready to prove she has the “skillset that is required to be one of the best, successful businesswomen in the early years sector.”

“Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”