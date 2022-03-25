The first of the competition's heats have already begun, with the first episode airing on Wednesday (23 March).

But who has made it through to the next round so far?

Pictured is MasterChef contestant Eddie who is now through to the semi-finals. Photo: PA Media / BBC / Shine TV

Below is the list of contestants that were eliminated in the first heat, and when you can watch the second round this week.

When can I watch the next episode of MasterChef?

The next round of heats will be shown on BBC One tonight at 8pm.

Episode one is available for viewing on iPlayer.

Pictured is Gregg Wallace and John Torode from MasterChef. Photo: BBC

Who was eliminated in the first heat?

Clive, a 50-year-old school facilities manager, was eliminated in Wednesday's heat after his brandy basket failed to hold his fruit salad.

Ex-police officer Paul was also eliminated after both his savoury and sweet dish failed to wow judges.

Who made it through the first heat?

Pookie, Rishi, Rachael, Lisa, Laura, Eddie and Haylee all made it through the first round of cook-offs.

They will now move forward to the semi-finals after the next round of heats is completed.