Showcase Cinemas are hosting a one day festive film event this October - two full months before Christmas.

On Sunday, October 23, customers at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds, in Gelderd Road, Batley, can sit down and enjoy four Christmas classics.

The first showing, at 11am, will be Polar Express starring Tom Hanks.

Showcase Cinemas in Leeds are hosting a Christmas film day - in October. Pictured: Zooey Deschanel starring in Elf.

This animated film tells the tale of a sceptical young boy who embarks on a magical Christmas Eve journey on the Polar Express.

Later in the day, at 1.40pm, the cinema will show a classic Christmas favourite, Home Alone.

The 1990 film sees Macaulay Culkin star as Kevin, a young boy pitting his wits against half-wit burglars Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

At 4.20pm is the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life starring legendary actor James Stewart.

This will be followed by Elf. which sees Will Ferrell playing one of Santa’s helpers lost in New York city.

Each film will be available for £5 a ticket.

UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, Mark Barlow, said: “It’s been a tough time for everyone these past 18 months, so Showcase Cinemas wants to bring some early festive fun as we start the countdown to the most wonderful time of the year.

“We’ve brought Christmas forward a couple of months so everyone can start to get into the Christmas spirit.