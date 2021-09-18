Leeds bus enthusiast completes epic trip from London to appear on Steph's Packed Lunch

Jo was helped on the last leg of his journey to the Channel 4 studio by First Bus, which loaned one of its new zero-emission buses for filming on the programme on Friday.

He made the trip to Leeds in under 24 hours after leaving his home in the Capital at 3:30am on Wednesday.

Jo was greeted by presenter Steph McGovern at a temporary bus stop created by the show’s production crew, before he was interviewed outside the studios at Leeds Dock.

Jo was greeted by presenter Steph McGovern after completing his epic journey from London to Leeds

Born in Headingley, Jo lived next to the former First Bus depot before moving to London 20 years ago.

“I remember I could see it from my attic bedroom window,” he said.

“Coming here has brought back a lot of memories. And all the buses in the city have changed completely.”

Jo said the new Leedscity electric bus was “beautiful” and praised it for how quiet it is to travel on.

Jo at the temporary bus stop created by the show’s production crew

“They look great," he added.