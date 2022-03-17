Garraway’s Good Stuff will see the broadcaster, 54, joined by friends and celebrities in a new lifestyle magazine show, ITV has said.

The broadcaster’s weekend schedule shake-up will see famous faces presenting four new series on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is to host a brand new Saturday morning show following an ITV weekend schedule revamp. Photo: PA

Here is what we know so far.

When will Garraway's Good Stuff air?

There is no confirmed debut date yet however ITV has stated that Garraway's Good Stuff will be a Saturday morning show.

It is expected that the TV show will start in spring.

What will the show be about?

The presenter will give viewers the best start to their weekend, including the latest health and wellbeing tips as well as food inspiration for a Saturday night dinner, ITV said.

Head of ITV Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “The shows will offer the perfect mix of entertainment, chat and food to get our viewers ready for their Saturday and Sundays ahead.”

Who else is getting a show on ITV?

As well as Garraway's Good Stuff on Saturdays there will be three new shows for Sunday mornings throughout the summer, kicking off with Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show.

The chef and musician’s show will feature cooking, music and chat with star guests in the one-hour episodes.

Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope will also have her own Sunday morning show, which will be followed by a slot featuring TV presenter Katie Piper, who will both have their own brand of topical chat and guests, ITV said.

Amanda Ross, executive producer for all four shows, said: “These four very different hosts guarantee us all an exciting summer of variety on ITV weekend mornings. We couldn’t be more delighted.”