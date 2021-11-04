Born and raised in Wakefield, the 58-year-old is returning to her home county for her latest show.

It is the latest in a long line of shows aired on Channel 5 with a Yorkshire angle, from the rebooted All Creatures Great and Small to Our Yorkshire Farm.Ms McDonald revealed on Twitter that she had been working on the show for the last couple of months.

She included some information in the tweet, which said: "For Jane, Yorkshire is her home and always will be. Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire [is] the county she has called home all her life. The series will revisit the places Jane grew up in as she shares stories from her upbringing.

"As well as the wealth of history in Yorkshire’s landscape, ruins and heritage this will be a personal journey for Jane, honouring the places where she grew up. The series will come to Channel 5 in 2022."

Earlier this year she announced the sad dead of her long-term partner, Eddie Rothe, who was the drummer in the 60s band The Searchers, from lung cancer.