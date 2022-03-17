ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures will join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and media and entertainment group Global to stage a two-hour fundraiser.

The broadcast will combine musical performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the difficulties faced by those affected by the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening, and send messages of hope and support.

Here is everything we know so far about the ITV Ukraine concert.

Who will perform at the Ukraine concert?

Concert For Ukraine will feature a variety of names from the world of music.

People crossing the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The line-up of presenters and artists are yet to be announced, with the live show taking place on March 29.

Where will the concert be broadcast?

Concert For Ukraine will be broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast – estimated to be more than £3 million – will be donated to the DEC appeal.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

ITV has previously supported DEC appeals including for the Afghanistan crisis in December 2021.

When will the Ukraine concert be broadcast on ITV?

The Concert For Ukraine will be broadcast live on Tuesday March 29 on ITV and STV, as well as online on ITV Hub and STV Player.

How can I donate money to help Ukraine?

You can donate money to DEC in the following ways:

Donate online: dec.org.uk

Donate by phone: 0370 60 60 900

Donate via a text message: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.