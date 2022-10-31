The Disney Plus production has hired The Perfumed Garden on Harrogate Road and transformed it into a fictional florist’s called Forget Me Not.

Extras and cast members were seen entering and leaving the shop this morning and filming is expected to take place all day.

Security guards are also at the scene.

An extra leaving the flower shop with crew watching on

Full Monty 2 location shoots have already taken place in Sheffield, Rotherham and Halifax this year.

The sequel catches up with the cast of the original 1997 movie and introduces new characters, including their children and grandchildren.

Many of the star names are returning together with established actors who have been cast for the first time.

The sequel will once again be set in Sheffield, as the first film was in the aftermath of the contraction of the steel industry.

Film trucks gather in the Methleys

The Perfumed Garden has become Forget Me Not