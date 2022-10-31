Full Monty 2: Filming begins in Leeds as cast and crew take over flower shop in trendy Chapel Allerton
Full Monty 2 filming has moved to Leeds this week – and the cast and crew have been spotted at a flower shop in Chapel Allerton.
The Disney Plus production has hired The Perfumed Garden on Harrogate Road and transformed it into a fictional florist’s called Forget Me Not.
Extras and cast members were seen entering and leaving the shop this morning and filming is expected to take place all day.
Security guards are also at the scene.
Full Monty 2 location shoots have already taken place in Sheffield, Rotherham and Halifax this year.
The sequel catches up with the cast of the original 1997 movie and introduces new characters, including their children and grandchildren.
Many of the star names are returning together with established actors who have been cast for the first time.
The sequel will once again be set in Sheffield, as the first film was in the aftermath of the contraction of the steel industry.