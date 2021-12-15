Emmerdale is known for being rife with criminal activity as well as explosive showdowns and barn blowups, but who is the biggest criminal in the Dales?

Buzz Bingo has crunched the numbers to find out which characters in the village are the biggest criminals and serial offenders.

Some of the worst crimes committed on the Dales include murder, arson and kidnap. Photo: ITV

The study found that Debbie Dingle along with her dad Cain are the most prolific criminals in the village, having committed 18 crimes each including torture, kidnapping and arson.

Kim Tate joins the Dingles on the leaderboard with 18 crimes with some of these being theft, abduction and murder.

Her stepson Chris followed behind with 17 crimes and was involved in numerous feuds until his exit in 2003 where he framed Charity Dingle for his death.

Below is the list of the top Emmerdale criminals thus far, and the jail time they have accrued:

Debbie Dingle

18 crimes

201.8 years in prison

Kim Tate

18 crimes

192 years in prison

Cain Dingle

18 crimes

160.3 years in prison

Chris Tate

17 crimes

190.5 years in prison

Eric Pollard

17 crimes

168.5 years in prison

Rosemary King

16 crimes

123 years in prison

Declan Macey

14 crimes

176.5 years in prison

Emma Barton

13 crimes

195.5 years in prison

Charity Dingle

13 crimes

86.8 years in prison

Lachlan White

11 crimes

191 years in prison