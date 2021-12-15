Emmerdale's biggest criminal revealed in a study - with over 300 years of jail time
These are the worst criminals in the Dales according to a study by Buzz Bingo.
Emmerdale is known for being rife with criminal activity as well as explosive showdowns and barn blowups, but who is the biggest criminal in the Dales?
Read More
Buzz Bingo has crunched the numbers to find out which characters in the village are the biggest criminals and serial offenders.
The study found that Debbie Dingle along with her dad Cain are the most prolific criminals in the village, having committed 18 crimes each including torture, kidnapping and arson.
Kim Tate joins the Dingles on the leaderboard with 18 crimes with some of these being theft, abduction and murder.
Her stepson Chris followed behind with 17 crimes and was involved in numerous feuds until his exit in 2003 where he framed Charity Dingle for his death.
Below is the list of the top Emmerdale criminals thus far, and the jail time they have accrued:
Debbie Dingle
18 crimes
201.8 years in prison
Kim Tate
18 crimes
192 years in prison
Cain Dingle
18 crimes
160.3 years in prison
Chris Tate
17 crimes
190.5 years in prison
Eric Pollard
17 crimes
168.5 years in prison
Rosemary King
16 crimes
123 years in prison
Declan Macey
14 crimes
176.5 years in prison
Emma Barton
13 crimes
195.5 years in prison
Charity Dingle
13 crimes
86.8 years in prison
Lachlan White
11 crimes
191 years in prison
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.