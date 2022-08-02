As the soap begins its 50th birthday celebrations, the pair will finally tie the knot in the village church after numerous setbacks.

Marlon, played by Mark Charnock, suffered a stroke earlier this year in a storyline which has been praised by viewers - writers worked closely with the Stroke Association to raise awareness of how it affects survivors.

He’s been using a wheelchair since and still has a long way to go with his recovery, but the pair have been gearing up for the big day with the help of their family and friends in the village.

The full details of Marlon and Rhona's wedding have been unveiled - and viewers are in for a bumpy ride (Photo: Mark Bruce/ITV)

Zoe Henry said Rhona was “excited, emotional and very ready” ahead of her wedding day.

She added: “It’s been a bumpy road, a long one too.

“Their very first date was back in 2001 - so yeah, it’s been a long time coming. But I think she feels the time is so ‘right’.

“Especially after everything they’ve been through in the last six months.”

Guests are emotional as Marlon walks down the aisle (Photo: Mark Bruce/ITV)

The wedding day

The full details of the wedding have been unveiled and - spoiler alert - viewers are in for a bumpy ride.

While on an impromptu stag do, the night before the wedding, Marlon tries to get to his feet but collapses onto the ground.

Paddy manages to convince him to go to hospital, but Marlon is devastated when a doctor informs him he’ll have to stay the night, due to extremely high blood pressure.

The morning of the wedding arrives and Marlon is bewildered when he gets told he can’t be discharged - with Rhona still blissfully unaware of the threat to their big day.

Just as she works out that something is amiss, Paddy bursts through the church doors at just the right moment and wheels Marlon in.

“It was a lot of fun to film,” Zoe said.

“We’ve not been allowed to all be together for the past two years due to Covid protocols and reduced character numbers in scenes.

“We’re opening back up now and it feels great, I think this is the largest amount of cast we’ve had on set together since pre-Covid times.”