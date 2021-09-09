The 78-year-old actor is best known for playing the Doctor in the popular sci-fi series between the years 1984 to 1986.

He is scheduled to appear in Emmerdale as Michael, a man who goes on a date with Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor took on the role of the Doctor in 1984.

She arranges to meet him for a date in the pub but she is unprepared for his strange passion.

Baker said: “I am so old that I remember watching Emmerdale Farm long before it became just Emmerdale, when my friend (and colleague from Doctor Who days) Frazer Hines was a youthful Joe Sugden and the wonderful Arthur Pentelow was in the cast.

“So to get a call to join the cast, albeit briefly, as a possible love interest for Elizabeth Estensen, an actress I had long admired, certainly appealed to me.

“A bonus was the fact that also in my scenes was Rodney Blackstock, played by my old friend Patrick Mower. I enjoyed my Covid compliant time with both of them in Leeds inordinately.

“As to what happened, well you’ll just have to watch and find out. It’s a bit of a puzzle actually.”

Before his turn in Doctor Who, Baker was best known for playing the ruthless banker Paul Merroney in the BBC drama series The Brothers from 1974 to 1976.

After handing over the role of the Time Lord, Baker has appeared in Jonathan Creek, Doctors and Casualty.

He also appeared in the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, which was won by EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks.