Ackley Bridge searching for people in Leeds to appear on the show - here's how to apply
Filming for series five of Ackley Bridge is set to resume next month - and now you could have the chance to appear on the show.
The hit Channel 4 comedy-drama, which is set in a fictional Yorkshire town, is looking for extras to appear on the new series.
The producers are keen to hire extras locally, including in Leeds, to keep the authentic feel of the show.
Applicants must be over 16 and out of formal education, but people from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
There are exciting acting opportunities available for successful applicants who are aged between 16 to 18.
To apply, visit www.uk.wegotpop.com/apply and select 'Ackley 2021' in the 'how did you hear about us' box.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.