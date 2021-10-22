Ackley Bridge searching for people in Leeds to appear on the show - here's how to apply

The hit Channel 4 comedy-drama, which is set in a fictional Yorkshire town, is looking for extras to appear on the new series.

The producers are keen to hire extras locally, including in Leeds, to keep the authentic feel of the show.

Applicants must be over 16 and out of formal education, but people from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

There are exciting acting opportunities available for successful applicants who are aged between 16 to 18.

To apply, visit www.uk.wegotpop.com/apply and select 'Ackley 2021' in the 'how did you hear about us' box.