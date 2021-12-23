The new year brings with it dozens of films to delve into.

From seat-gripping horror to belly-tickling comedy, there is something for everyone on next year's agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo of (left to right) Jessica Williams as Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Fionna Glascott as Minerva McGonagall, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, appearing in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

Here are nine of the most highly anticipated films set for release in 2022.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Released on April 5 2022.

The 355

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355.

Released on 7 January 2022.

Scream

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Released on 14 January 2022.

Death on the Nile

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Released on 11 February 2022.

You Won't Be Alone

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, You Won't Be Alone follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit.

Released on 1 April 2022.

Sonic 2

Sequel to the live-action family comedy, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Released on 8 April 2022.

Super Mario Bros

An animated feature based on the popular Super Mario Bros. video game.

Released on 21 December 2022.

Redeeming Love

Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, Redeeming Love is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850.

It is a life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love.

Released on 22 January 2022.

Marry Me

Kat Valdez is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian.

As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, Marry Me, climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.

Released on 22 December 2022.