From famous features to lesser-known gems, Leeds is no stranger to film crews and cameras. Yorkshire's largest city has featured in a number of major productions and the screen industry has grown in recent years.
Here are 15 films and TV shows filmed in our city, including some which might surprise you:
1. Fat Friends, 2000-2005
Kay Mellor's Fat Friends first aired on ITV more than 20 years ago, following the now much-loved characters through their journey at a Leeds slimming club. The show has been adapted for theatre and the musical will return to Leeds Grand this February.
Photo: Rollem/Tiger Aspect/Yorkshire Televison for ITV
2. At Home with the Braithwaites, 2000-2003
The ITV comedy-drama At Home With The Braithwates follows a suburban family in Leeds, whose life is turned upside down when the mother of the family wins 38 million pounds on the lottery. It ran from 2000 to 2003. Pictured is actress Sarah Churm, who played Sarah, during filming in Leeds
3. The Hunter’s Prayer, 2017
The high-octane Hollywood thriller, The Hunter's Prayer, follows an assassin as he helps a young woman avenge the death of her family. Filming began in Yorkshire, shooting at Leeds locations including The Great Hall at Leeds University. Pictured is Sam Worthington, who stars as assassin Lucas
4. Married Single Other, 2010
The six-part ITV drama Married Single Other follows three lower-middle class couples living in suburban Leeds. It was filmed across the city, using areas such as Little London, Lincoln Green, Burmantofts and Clarence Dock. Pictured is Shaun Dooley who played paramedic Eddie in the series
Photo: ITV/Rex Features