Care worker Michelle gears up for 24-hour chariry cycle ride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A carer at the Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in Stamford Bridge, York will put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’ with a 24-hour static cycle ride to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Homes Residents Fund on Tuesday, May 28.

Michelle Bishop, a care practioner in the home, will take part in the 24-hour static cycle and will be welcoming members of the community to join her throughout the day.

Children from the Muddy Boots Nursery and local cyclists will be there and there will be live entertainment through the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Smith, general manager at the Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home, said: “Everyone at Stamford Bridge Beaumont is keen to show Michelle our support on her endeavour, especially the residents who enjoy taking part and showing their support for our community initiative.

Michelle (centre) will be pedalling for 24 hours to raise money for good causes