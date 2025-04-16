BrewDog celebrates Punk IPAs 18th birthday with £1.80 pints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They grow up so fast, don’t they? This April, BrewDog, Britain’s biggest independent brewer, will be celebrating the 18th Birthday of Punk IPA, the UK's best-selling craft beer, and BrewDog's flagship beer that kickstarted the UK’s craft beer revolution.

Across BrewDog bars in England, pints of Punk IPA and Punk AF will be on sale at £1.80.

No order limit. No secret passwords. Just visit your local BrewDog bar over the Easter Weekend, from Friday 18th to Monday 21st April and cheers to 18 years with deliciously discounted pints that haven’t been this affordable since May 1997¹.

For the rest of the month, pints of Punk IPA and Punk AF will be sold at the reduced price of £5 across all bars, while £10 pint-and-burger vouchers will be available on four, eight and 12 packs of Punk IPA, redeemable at your local bar.

Discounted pints for Punk IPAs 18th!

For more information on the £1.80 Punk IPA offer, please visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/punk-turns-18

For more information on the £5 Punk IPA offer, please visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/bars-beer-of-the-month-spotlight

For more information on BrewDog or to book a table at your nearest bar, please visit: https://brewdog.com/

​