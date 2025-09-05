Everything Under the Sun: All Around the World By Molly Oldfield

Discover the ideal gift book for your curious kids, enter (if you dare!) a spooky family house where grudges and glory are passed down as heirlooms, get ready to kick off a whole year of fascinating football facts, and hold on tight as you head off into a sci-fi universe for an out-of-this-world adventure with a super selection of September children’s books.

Age 7 plus:

Everything Under the Sun: All Around the World

By Molly Oldfield

Questions, questions, questions… being curious about everything under the sun is all part of growing up. So here’s the ideal gift book for every parent, teacher or carer who needs some help with providing answers… a coruscating collection of 366 curious questions (one for every day of the year!) asked by children from around the world and answered by experts.

Based on the award-winning podcast by The Original QI Elf, Molly Oldfield, who spent 12 years researching and writing questions for the BBC quiz show, Everything Under the Sun: All Around the World is a brand new version of Everything Under the Sun which was published in 2021 and sold more than 38,000 copies.

Working alongside author and illustrator Lauren Child and magician Derren Brown, Oldfield conjures up a fantastic selection of quirky questions that will keep young minds busy all the year round. How were rollerskates invented? How do boats float? Do snails go upside down? Where is the happiest place in the world? Why do sea turtles cry? Can chickens get chickenpox? Learn about everything from wormholes in space time, to how frogs jump, ponder about why we daydream and find out if people can mind read.

This brilliant book explores everything from science and nature to robots and rainforests, alongside some very knowledgeable experts, not least epidemiologist, doctor and science writer Tim Spector who reveals what is the healthiest food in the world.

Fascinating facts are accompanied by gorgeous, full-colour illustrations from the likes of international artists Folasade Adeshida, Neil Badenhorst, Belinda Chen, Sophie Escavy Lim, Marta Antelo, Fernando Martin, Juliana Eigner, Andrés Landazabal, Henry Rancourt, Francesca Tiley, Daniel Gray-Barnett and Meg Rennie.

Whether you read a question a day, or dip into it whenever you are feeling curious, this is a book to treasure and share all year round, and, without question, the perfect gift!

(Ladybird, hardback, £25)

Age 8 plus:

Skulkmoor

Hana Tooke

Welcome to Skulkmoor Manor… a house with a murderous history where grudges and glory are passed down as heirlooms! Dutch-born writer Hanna Tooke - bestselling author of The Unadoptables and The Midnighters – unleashes her imagination (and own personal experiences) on a gorgeously gothic and mysterious adventure brimming with dark family secrets, devilishly bad deeds, and just a touch of murder.

Once, the great house of Skulkmoor stood proudly on its hillside, commanding the attention of anyone who came by. Now, it is a curious puzzle of a place – not least thanks to the giant wall which cuts it straight in half, separating the two warring families that live inside it. For you see, many years ago, the Fox family was torn apart by a question of murder – and of inheritance. With no clear heir, the vast family fortune – and the house – has been literally divided into two. But now, two young cousins, one from rival sides of Skulkmoor, must race to solve the crime… or face losing their home forever. Can Ted and Iris put their differences aside and save their family fortune, or will they play their part in destroying everything?

Skulkmoor is a delicious mix of adventure, atmosphere and chilling gothic thrills as Tooke conjures up a brilliantly evocative backdrop and then uses her warm and witty storytelling to bring us an unforgettable cast of weird and wonderful characters and themes around finding your tribe. Add on the emotional heft from lead character Iris sharing the author’s own personal disability and you have a sensational page-turner with a very human and heartwarming twist.

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Football School Facts: A Fact for Every Day of the Year

Alex Bellos, Ben Lyttleton and Spike Gerrell

The dream team are back and they are ready to kick off a whole year of fascinating football facts! Football School Facts: A Fact for Every Day of the Year is the twelfth book in the bestselling Football School series from authors Alex Bellos and Ben Lyttleton, and illustrator Spike Gerrell, in which football and facts come together in a perfect, goal-scoring formation. Packed with over 365 incredible stories, stats, goals and birthdays, this brilliant addition to the series delivers an amazing new football fact every day of the year.

This veritable bumper bundle of football bliss gives readers a fact for every day of the year. Each month is introduced by a birthday list of key players, followed by plenty of terrific time-based trivia. Bellos and Lyttleton blend the beautiful game with an addictive sense of fun and humour, perfectly complemented by Gerrell’s hilarious cartoon illustrations. Did you know that Erling Haaland is a record-breaking goal-scoring machine, that a player was once sent off for farting on the pitch, or that Diego Maradona has a religion named after him? Discover all this and much, much more about your favourite players, great goals, super stadiums and marvellous mascots. The ultimate football fan year book for all the family to enjoy!

(Walker Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Cosmic Cadets and the Universal Uni-korn

Ryan Crawford and Rochelle Falconer

Hold on tight because you’re heading into a sci-fi universe where you’ll meet one of the most dangerous and foul-tempered creatures in existence! Cosmic Cadets and the Universal Uni-korn is the first of a new all-action comedy series from writer, coach and game designer Ryan Crawford and illustrator Rochelle Falconer and stars a go-getting girl on her first cadet mission.

Gloria is the first ever human to get into the Cosmic Cadet Academy and she’s determined to make a splash. But she quickly realises it might be harder than she was expecting... On her first day, Gloria goes to class with the headteacher stuck to her shoe (it turns out some aliens are small and squishy) and then learns that no one in the universe, except humans, eats with their mouth any more. Partnered up with Razz, a cat-like alien who is way too keen on following the rules, Gloria is desperate for real adventure. She decides they will ignore instructions and go off on their own mission... to find a uni-korn. Little does she know that uni-korns are some of the most dangerous and foul-tempered creatures in the universe, capable of swallowing galaxies whole. Gloria just might get her wish for adventure... if she doesn’t accidentally destroy the universe first.

Set in a vividly imagined alternative space world – brought to colourful life by Falconer’s beautifully bold artwork – and with sensitively handled themes of difference, belonging and friendship, this is a fabulous out-of-this-world adventure you won’t want to miss!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Astrosaurs: Mission to Infinity

Steve Cole, Tobey Cole and Alex Lopez

Blast off with Teggs and the crew for three astronomical space adventures in the first of a new graphic novel format for bestselling author Steve Cole’s out-of-this-world and fun-filled Astrosaurs series. It’s 20 years since these deliciously daffy dinosaur adventures hit the shelves and now Cole has harnessed his son Tobey as co-author and the talents of Spanish illustrator Alex Lopez to bring the space romps to a new generation of children.

Young stegosaurus Teggs is the new captain of the DSS Sauropod, a spaceship designed to defend the Jurassic Quadrant from evil, carnivorous dinosaurs looking for their next meal. With his crew, Ginni, Arx and Iggy, Teggs must defeat cunning raptors aiming to disrupt the Great Dinosaur Games, protect the last remaining plateosaurus eggs as they travel to their new home at the far end of the galaxy, and uncover the mystery lurking in the watery depths of Aqua Minor. From powerful pongs to egg-cellent explosions, missions never quite go to plan… but the Astrosaurs are always there to save the day! With three adventures, one fearless dino crew and all in an easy-to-read format, these are new missions impossible that simple explode with meteor mayhem, galactic giggles and over-the-moon mischief!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

Where's Stitch?: A Limited Halloween Edition

Marvel Entertainment International Ltd

Can you spot Stitch? Don’t miss out on all the spooky fun packed inside Disney’s simply marvellous limited edition of the Lilo & Stitch search-and-find activity book featuring a brand-new Halloween scene and a glow-in-the-dark cover! Brought to life by stunning, full-colour original illustrations, the Where's Stitch? Halloween edition is available for a limited time only. Look for Lilo’s mischievous alien pet in jam-packed scenes from the beaches of Kaua’I to the Galactic Federation and back. Can you spot Stitch, Lilo and their 'Ohana friends hiding amongst the pumpkins? Perfect for Marvel and Disney fans young and old, this beautifully created search-and-find book guarantees hours of entertainment!

(Studio Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Hank Meets Frank

Maudie Powell-Tuck and Duncan Beedie

Hank the goose is back in this anarchic follow up to Hank Goes Honk.

If you fell in love with an obnoxious goose called Hank – the one with a bad habit of honking – in talented author Maudie Powell-Tuck and bestselling illustrator and author Duncan Beedie’s hilarious picture book Hank Goes Honk, then prepare for more zany antics in their brilliant Hank Meets Frank… new title in a growing series of hilarious picture and board books.

Hank’s adoring fans know that he can be a little pesky, a little pecky and a teensy bit objectionable. But not today! Not when his little cousin Frank is here to visit. You see, Frank is sweet as a daisy and cute as a button. Butter wouldn’t melt. So, Hank is going to be on his very best behaviour. In fact, they’re both going to be little angels. Isn't that right, Hank? Frank? Guys?!

How great it is to see that Hank is still ruffling feathers as Powell-Tuck and Beedie work their magic on another comedy-filled story in which everyone’s favourite goose gets a cautionary lesson about the perils of one-upmanship. With an adorable anti-hero, a tale told with deadpan humour, and the brilliant illustrations of super-talented Beedie, this new adventure will have all the family honking with laughter!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Bear’s Nap

Emily Gravett

Meet a sleepy bear who’s looking for sleepy time bliss only to be met with a cheep, a squeak, a croak and a cluck! Youngsters will revel in the colourful and endearing delights of a spectacular new rhyming picture book from talented author and CILIP Kate Greenaway award-winning artist Emily Gravett. Written and illustrated with her signature affection and a freewheeling sense of fun which tumbles out of every page, Bear’s Nap is a joy from bedtime to morning. All Bear wants is a quiet nap… but he can't work out who is keeping him awake with their cheep cheeping. An increasingly frustrated bear leaves his cosy cave to ask the other animals, but they say none of them cheep. Maybe the culprit is closer to home! All the family will love meeting the animals and joining in with their familiar noises in this funny, endearing and stunningly illustrated story. With a jaunty rhyming story and a comedy twist in the tail, this is the perfect gift book for your own little sleepy bear!

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Clive Penguin Learns to Fly, Sort of

Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders

Who’s ever heard of a flying penguin? Yes, hat-loving Clive Penguin is back and he’s on a sky-high mission to take flight! You’ve got to hand it to Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders... they certainly know how to create an adorable penguin. Lewis Jones, a real life polar-exploring adventurer, and award-winning illustrator Sanders combine their talents on their second ice-coated and quirky picture book adventure starring a penguin who wants to rise above the crowd. Affronted by the narrator’s praise for ‘majestic’ swooping seagulls, Clive is determined to take to the sky himself. He's going to fly and who says penguins can’t do it? Youngsters cannot help but fall in love with the hilariously deadpan Clive Penguin as he sets out to prove that reaching for your dreams and ignoring naysayers can sometimes help you to achieve the impossible (sort of!) With Lewis Jones providing Clive’s unique voice and Sanders delivering a perfectly matched gallery of illustrations using flashes of orange neon ink, this is the coolest picture book you will read this autumn!

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Nibbles: The Very Hungry Book Monster

Emma Yarlett

He’s back and he’s chomping his way through other people’s stories! Nibbles, the adorable yellow monster who has stolen hearts both young and old with his munching madness, is on the run again amid a feast of flaps, mishaps and fairy tale fun. Multi-talented author and illustrator Emma Yarlett touches the funny bone of readers aged from nought to ninety as she rolls out her irresistible, bestselling brand of clever, conceptual art and design work, and magical, laughter-packed storytelling with her mischievous little book monster. Nibbles: The Very Hungry Book Monster is the fifth Nibbles adventure and Yarlett delivers the same captivating mix of imaginative storytelling, innovative flaps to lift, and intriguing cut-out holes to peep through as youngsters embark on a journey of fun, mixed-up fairy tales, comedy, and crazy capers. Nibbles has gone nibbling in the library where there are shelves bulging with books. But despite books at every turn, cheeky Nibbles finds that this book is too slimy, that one is too sweet, and this one too smelly. Will Nibbles ever find a book that’s just right? Perhaps the perfect snack is a little closer to home... From slimy guides for ogres to farmyard fun, children will love peeking through holes and lifting flaps as they follow Nibbles on his search for his next meal. Innovative, cleverly interactive, and brimming with bright, lively illustrations, this is another joyful, exuberant Nibbles adventure full of the fairy tale-crunching antics and munching madness that we have all come to love!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Albert’s Bubble Bath

Mark McKinley

Learning to share is one of life’s toughest hurdles for toddlers so introduce them to this hilarious cautionary tale starring a grumpy bear called Albert! Albert’s Bubble Bath is the laugh-out-loud creation of author and illustrator Mark McKinley who has the gift of putting humour into his adorable picture books. Albert is a grumpy bear and he doesn't like a lot of things. He doesn't enjoy picnics, or fishing, and he especially loathes singing around the camp fire. But there is one thing he likes a lot… bubble baths. The only problem is that the other animals in the forest like bubble baths too and he can't seem to enjoy his in peace and quiet. Albert has some cunning plans. He puts up lots of signs, he hires the best security… he even buries his bath underground. But whatever he does, other animals keep finding their way into Albert’s lovely, relaxing bubble bath. In one last desperate bid for solitude, he takes his bath to the skies. Will one mishap too many mean that Albert might finally have to share? Little ones will love heading to the skies with grumpy Albert in this sparkling, bubble-filled picture book from a fresh and funny new talent.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Winnie and Wilbur: Looking for Wilbur

Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul

The adventures of Winnie the Witch and her black cat have provided spellbinding, bite-size stories for over three decades and the two madcap stars take centre stage again in this super new picture book. Written by the ever-inventive Valerie Thomas and brilliantly illustrated in Korky Paul’s distinctive and charismatic style, Winnie and Wilbur’s escapades are always mad, bad and dangerously hilarious, and in their latest outing there are laughs galore and a chaotic and multi-coloured adventure in which Winnie ends up painting the town red! When Winnie wakes up from an afternoon nap in her sun-filled garden, she discovers that her beloved black cat, Wilbur, has vanished. She can’t find him anywhere and her friends haven’t seen him either. Can Winnie use her magic to track down her missing pet? Thomas’ exuberant and warm-hearted story is tingling with magic, mischief and mayhem while Paul’s richly detailed and playful artwork brings all the antics to life. A chaotic caper that’s guaranteed to cast a spell!

(Oxford University Press, hardback, £12.99)