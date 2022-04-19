Channel 4's the Greatest British Dig star Chloe Duckworth and Great Pottery Throw Down lead judge Keith Brymer Jones at Scarborough's Book by the Beach

Keith will be talking about his new memoir Boy in a China Shop - Life, Clay and Everything

Dr Chloe Duckworth, presenter of The Great British Dig, will be at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on Sunday June 12 at 5pm.

She will be followed by Keith Brymer Jones, lead judge on the Great Pottery Throw Down, at the same venue and same day at 7.30pm.

Chloe is a lecturer in archaeology at Newcastle University, a published author and public speaker. Last year Chloe launched a high-profile media campaign to promote the positive benefits of archaeology.

Dr Chloe Duckworth will be talking about her new book which ties in with TV hit show the Great British Dig,

She will be talking about her new book - a tie-in in with TV hit show The Great British Dig in which teams excavate back gardens around Britain to discover secrets under the lawns.

Her book features every dig from the first and second series and offers behind-the-scenes insights into how the discoveries were made.

From prehistoric roundhouses and Roman ruins to medieval forts and wartimes POW camps - her detective work reveals how people lived and what significant events happened there. Chloe will also be offering tips on how to research your local area and how to identify the coins and pottery you may find.

Keith, a master potter, ceramic designer and lead judge on the Great Pottery Throw Down, will be talking about his new memoir Boy in a China Shop - Life, Clay and Everything.

Keith trained dancer and at the age of 19 was the frontman for The Wigs.

Hs heart was always in throwing the clay and firing the kiln. After an apprenticeship at Harefield Pottery, Keith started hand-making ceramics for retailers including the Conran Group, Habitat, Monsoon and Laura Ashley. As Head of Design of MAKE International he has also collaborated with a number of other designers such as Jane Foster and Hokolo.

Heather French, festival organser, said, “ Keith is a great raconteur as well as a wonderful potter - He will be recounting his life story at the Books by the Beach finale. I can’t wait to meet him. It will be an entertaining and lively evening -and bound to be emotional! Keith is creating a real buzz so get your tickets early folks."

Tickets for all festival events available at Scarborough YMCA Box Office, St Thomas Street.

Tel 01723 506750 or email [email protected]

The full programme:

Saturday June 11

10am: Patrick Gale talking about his new novel Mother’s Boy. Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

1pm: Lisa Jewell and her biographer Will Brooker – talking about a year in the life of Lisa.

Venue –Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

3pm: Nicholas Crane – discussing his book Latitude. Venue – St Mary’s Church

5pm: Prof Lucy Easthope, UK expert on disaster recovery. New book – After the Dust Settles.

Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

7.30pm: Charlie Higson – new crime novel – Whatever Gets You Through the Night.

Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

Sunday June 12

10.30am: Alan Johnson – new spy/crime thriller – The Late Train To Gipsy Hill.

Venue – YMCA Theatre. 1pm: Anita Sethi – newspaper journalist who suffered racial abuse on a train and to help her recovery decided to walk the backbone of England. Her book I Belong Here is her journey of reclamation and identity, whilst walking through nature.

Venue St Mary’s Church.

3pm: John Volanthen, Thai cave rescuer. His book is his memoir, Thirteen Lessons To Save Thirteen Lives.

Venue – St Mary’s Church

5pm: Dr Chloe Duckworth – TV book tie-in with Great British Dig. Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

7.30pm: Keith Brymer Jones’ book is Boy in a China Shop, a memoir of his life.