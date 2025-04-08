The Boy with Big Decisions by Helen Rutter

Meet a schoolboy who needs help with some big decisions, join a group of friends on a trip to the seaside, head off in stormy seas with a brave girl on a daring rescue mission, and share adventures in a dystopian world packed with spine-tingling danger in a fantastic springtime selection of children’s books.

Age 8 plus:

The Boy with Big Decisions

Helen Rutter

Schoolboy Fred is on the cusp of moving to a new school and he’s going to face some big decisions... decisions that YOU are going to have to make not just with him, but for him!

Youngsters will love teaming up with indecisive Fred in award-winning author Helen Rutter’s brilliant interactive story book which puts readers in the driving seat on a multitude of possible pathways, offering choices that aim to encourage empathy and kindness whilst also delivering big-hearted, exciting adventures shaped by YOUR decisions.

Fred can't make a decision about anything... his parents always tell him what to do, from what to eat every day to which secondary school to choose. That’s how Fred has found himself a pupil at the high-pressure, strict Gains School when he’d much rather be going to Browtree with its brilliant art department and kind teachers. As Fred waits for the bus to his new school, he sees the bus for Browtree pull up and a wild, thrilling, thought strikes him. Should he jump on this bus and pretend he’s a new student at Browtree? Will he be brave enough to follow a different path for once?

Standing in Fred’s shoes and making decisions alongside him throughout this story provides youngsters with lots of fascinating choices. Can you help him to stand up for what he believes in, learn what he truly loves to do, make good friends and face choices about whether to swerve or walk into drama. Don’t miss the bus because YOU are in charge!

(Scholastic, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Seaside Sleepover

Jacqueline Wilson and Rachael Dean

When bestselling author Jacqueline Wilson’s funny and moving book, Sleepovers, was first published in 2001, many of her (now grown-up!) readers told her that it was their favourite of the over one hundred stories Wilson has written.

The much-loved tale introduced us to school friends Amy, Bella, Chloe, Daisy and Emily who were looking forward to planning sleepovers for their birthdays. Perfect for newly confident readers who are navigating primary school friendship issues, each story is full of relatable details and gentle confidence-building messages.

And those all-too-familiar worries about bullying, disabilities, siblings and friendships are explored again in this heartwarming sequel – the third book in the Sleepovers series – starring the same friendship circle.

The summer holidays have finally arrived and Daisy is bored. She is glad she won’t have to see her worst enemy Chloe for a while but she longs for a proper holiday at the seaside, building sandcastles, eating lots of ice-cream and maybe even spotting a mermaid in the sea. Daisy’s non-verbal sister, Lily, wants to come too but, she uses a wheelchair which can make trips to the seaside tricky... especially with all that sand! Daisy’s summer improves when she starts looking after her neighbours’ dog, Scruff. Daisy has always wanted a dog of her own to walk and cuddle and she knows Scruff would love a trip to the seaside just as much as her. Will Daisy, Lily and Scruff get their ice-cream-filled dream holiday... and maybe even have a Seaside Sleepover?

Rachael Dean’s beautifully emotive illustrations bring Wilson’s sensitively written and inspirational story to life as readers enjoy following the girls through another rollercoaster chapter of family and friendship dramas, and the triumphs and disasters of the new summer sleepover plans.

With her gift for understanding and acknowledging the fears that so often affect children, and the subtle messages of help and guidance that flow from the pages, this is Wilson on her very best – and most entertaining – storytelling form.

(Puffin, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Becoming Grace

Hilary McKay and Keith Robinson

A young girl who overcame her own fear of drowning to help rescue survivors of a shipwreck off the Northumberland coast in 1838 takes centre stage in an epic tale of endurance and bravery from Costa award-winning author Hilary McKay.

Becoming Grace – gloriously illustrated by Keith Robinson – reimagines the incredible true story of Grace Darling, daughter of the lighthouse keeper on the rugged Farne Islands, who rowed out in a fierce storm to help with a dangerous mission to rescue stranded survivors on board the Forfarshire, a vessel travelling from Hull to Dundee.

Grace Darling nearly drowned when she was eight but despite her fear of boats and the sea, she loves her life as the daughter of a lighthouse keeper and spends fun-filled childhood days with her three sisters, four brothers, numerous goats, chickens, cats and her beloved dog Happy. The only shadows come from the many shipwrecks caused by the poor location of their lighthouse, a problem that seems to be fixed when a new one is built further out on the remote Longstone Rock. But in September 1838, the steamship Forfarshire is wrecked on the perilous Harcar Rock. Grace alerts her father to survivors, but can she find the courage to help him row out through the mountainous waves to rescue them?

Master storyteller McKay adds her special touch of heart and soul to this moving real-life story which has captured the imagination of both children and adults over almost two centuries. Through the simple joys and hardships of Grace’s family life, youngsters learn about society’s expectations of young women in the Victorian era. Full of drama, rich descriptive detail and Robinson’s emotive artwork, this is another winner from a dynamic writing and illustration duo.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

I Am Raven

Alastair Chisholm

Return to a thrillingly imagined dystopian world packed with big ideas, spine-tingling danger and jaw-dropping surprises as highly-acclaimed author and puzzle creator Alastair Chisholm unleashes the second book of his dazzling middle grade trilogy.

With a bold, ingeniously detailed and highly original ‘other world’ at the heart of the stories, a cast of unforgettable characters, plenty of thought-provoking concepts, and page-turning adventures to get lost in, youngsters are hooked from first page to last.

Once, Brann belonged to Raven. She flew high above the world on the incredible mechanical Construct... and she was fearless. But that changed when Raven was destroyed by Dragon. Now Brann has lost the life she once knew, her home is gone and she is desperate to find Raven’s missing crew. Determined to find the truth, Brann heads north with her friends Coll, Rieke and Finn. But secrets start to unravel and what they learn will change everything they know about their world, and themselves. Where did Dragon come from? What happened to Raven's crew? And what is the secret Brann is hiding?

Expect to be bewitched and bedazzled by Chisholm’s imaginative power as Brann’s fascinating, fearsome world rolls out across 218 pages of action, intrigue, peril and unlikely alliances. Packed full of menace and suspense, featuring world-building at its mesmerising best, and with hidden perils waiting round every corner, the final book in the series can’t come too soon!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Peregrine Quinn and the Mask of Chaos

Ash Bond

If gods, monsters, oracles and a thrilling quest tickle your reading taste buds, then treat yourself to the second book of an electrifying debut series which imagines a cosmic realm tingling with mythology, mind-blowing fantasy and mesmerising magic.

Peregrine Quinn is the brainchild of former bookseller Ash Bond who sprinkles her classics-based stories with a special brand of fairy dust, and sweeps away readers to edge-of-the-seat adventures and worlds full of mayhem and malevolence. Using a bold and inventive new spin on classical myths, Bond brings us the traditional Greek heroes but with their fantastical lives cleverly melded into a contemporary and inventive technology known as CosTech. The result is a spectacular collision between ancient and modern, and rip-roaring escapades starring old heroes and a feisty and fearless young girl who must race between worlds.

In this enthralling new adventure, it's just another week in the Cosmic Realm. The city of Cosmopolis is buzzing with excitement. The Cosmic Games are fast approaching, and eight champions are about to compete for a magical golden apple and a lifetime of glory. It’s the event of a generation! But behind the scenes tensions within Olympus Inc. are running high as they struggle to hide signs of a rebellion, and the fact that a mysterious figure is trying to sabotage the Games. Who are they, and what do they want? In Oxford, Peregrine is desperate to return to the Cosmic Realm but her mum Penelope is not keen. Surely, Peregrine’s life is adventurous enough? The decision is taken out of Penelope’s hands when Peregrine receives a letter from Athene herself, asking for Peregrine to compete in the Cosmic Games. How can Peregrine possibly compete against the other Academy-trained champions, especially when someone is making it very clear that she should not be allowed to win...

Bond says plucky Peregrine was forged from ‘a lifetime of curiosity for the ancient world’ and our daring adventurer certainly delivers a coruscating, cosmic package of breathless action, witty dialogue, other-worldly fun, and a marvellous makeover of some familiar myths and characters. And with maps and chapter-head illustrations by Patrick Knowles, and the brilliant character illustrations of Brie Schmida putting Peregrine and her people into focus, this is an adventure to thrill and a book to treasure.

(Piccadilly Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Dino Knights: Extinction

Jeff Norton and Jeff Crosby

Pick two favourite themes – dangerous dinosaurs and daring knights – blend them together, and what do you have? Dino Knights, of course! In the third book of his fabulous, action-packed chapter book series, Jeff Norton transports youngsters back to his thrilling and imaginative medieval land where dinosaurs still roam and brave knights ride into adventures on the back of roaring dinosaurs. Norton, loved for his stories which create compelling characters, awesome escapades and immersive worlds, is on his best form in this new tale starring the now established Dino Knight, Henry Fairchild, defender of Brecklan, his beloved homeland, who sets off on the back of his trusty T-rex to find his lost parents. But there’s trouble ahead and Henry is soon caught up in a battle to save the environment of the dinosaurs and to uphold the duty of conservation. With Jeff Crosby’s exciting and atmospheric black and white illustrations bringing Norton’s world-building to vivid life, a gallery of amazing characters, a map, playful heraldic chapter headings and a dinosaur field guide, this all-action story of bravery, loyalty, family, conservation and duty is perfect for all fearless young adventurers.

(Scallywag Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Meg and Merlin: Having Fun

Tanya Landman and Sònia Albert

Saddle up for the fourth action-packed instalment of Carnegie Medal-winning author Tanya Landman’s captivating Meg and Merlin series which is proving a dream read for pony lovers. Packed with action, fun and friendships, these warmhearted stories celebrate the close bond between horse and rider, and this entertaining new adventure will have youngsters (who dream of owning their own horse!) cantering through the pages. Here we join Meg and Merlin braving a ‘fun day’ at the nearby stables and learning some exciting new tricks. Meg and her friend Sam Houseman take their ponies Merlin and Alfred to the fun day but with Sam’s bossy mum as one of the instructors, the day isn’t anything like as much fun as they’d hoped. But when Sam’s mum tries to force Merlin over a water jump, he refuses and she ends up getting very wet and soon there are plenty of laughs all round! Brought to life by the lively illustrations of Sònia Albert, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this new drama-filled adventure is a sure-fire winner for all young horse riding fans.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Where’s the Spy?

Alex Frith, Laura Cowan and Colin King

Join Usborne’s classic espionage hero Si the Spy on his mission to save the world! He’s an expert at blending in with a crowd but be warned... you’ll have to find him, and his spy enemies, and solve all sorts of puzzles along the way. Authors Alex Frith and Laura Cowan combine their talents with illustrator Colin King on this brilliant spot-and-find story which is packed with codes to crack and twelve intricate ‘can you spot puzzles’ to fathom as you embark on a thrilling tale of espionage. Who are the Twindicate? What do they want? And can Si the Spy stop their dastardly plans in time? Look out for him in a crowded train station, a thronging carnival, a shopping mall, a science lab and of course a secret underground villain lair. As well as spotting our hero on every page, he'll need your help with codes, puzzles and unravelling fiendish conundrums to get to the bottom of an international crime conspiracy. Are you ready for the fun?

(Usborne Publishing, hardback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Where Did They Go?: A Search and Find Book

Emily Bornoff

Spotting books are always fun and here’s one that packs in important messages about conservation as well as all those much-loved search challenges. Where has the polar bear gone, where did the lemur go... can you find them? Writer and illustrator Emily Bornoff’s lush, painterly artwork creates beautiful patterns and lots of playful hide-and-seek elements as youngsters search for endangered animals in jungles, deserts and on the ice. Where Did They Go? enhances children’s observational skills but as every animal featured is becoming increasingly rare, there are also fascinating facts to absorb along the way. Learn where in the world they come from, what is being done to save them, and enjoy finding them all as you turn the pages!

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

Mirabelle and the Baby Dragons

Harriet Muncaster

Being different is fun… especially when it comes to making mischief! From the magical world of author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster’s much-loved half-vampire, half-fairy Isadora Moon comes her impish, lovable cousin Mirabelle Starspell who puts the nice into being naughty.

Mirabelle's mum is a witch, her dad is a fairy, and she is a bit of both. She likes casting spells with her fairy wand and flying around on her witchy broomstick, but most of all the thing she really, really likes to do is cause mischief. When Mirabelle and her family are invited to spend some time at a dragon sanctuary, Mirabelle cannot wait to get stuck in and show off everything she knows. But she’s about to find out that she's not quite the dragon expert she believes herself to be!

Full to its sparkly covers with crazy capers and enchanting purple and black illustrations, this enchanting series of first chapter books is perfect for early readers who like their glitter with a bit of knockabout, naughty fun.

Mirabelle and her madcap family are perfectly created for youngsters getting bored with run-of-the-mill fairies and princesses, and are eager to get their teeth into something excitingly different. Clever, imaginative, funny and positively fizzing with potions and broomsticks, Mirabelle’s misadventures always leave youngsters eager for more!

(Oxford University Press Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

The One and Only You

Shane Hegarty and Ben Mantle

Take an amazing trip across space and time to discover just how special YOU are! Bestselling author Shane Hegarty and award-winning illustrator Ben Mantle combine their talents on this big, beautiful picture book which puts every young reader firmly in the frame. Written with Hegarty’s sparkling sense of fun and brimming with Mantle’s bold and colourful artwork, The One and Only You is a glorious celebration of individuality. In this whole wide world of people and animals, and plants and flowers, and oceans and lakes, and so, so many things, there is still only one you. With lessons for little ones about cherishing just who they are, and illustrations full of depth and rich detail, this is a joyful reading journey for all the family to share!

(Hodder Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Our World: England

Sumana Seeboruth and Ella Hobbis

Hello! Let’s spend a day in England, eat a full English breakfast, watch the horses grazing from the train, enjoy a picnic and playing cricket on the heath, and relax with the birds, bees, and butterflies. Author Sumana Seeboruth and illustrator Ella Hobbis have drawn on their personal experiences of growing up in England to create this charming board book which features educational endnotes and is part of Barefoot Books’ Our World series for young readers. Also in the series is Our World: USA written by American author Joëlle Retener and American illustrator Sarah Walsh in which readers enjoy a hearty Southern breakfast, play a pickup game of hoops in Chicago, and fall asleep under the estrellas in New Mexico with eight different characters from a wide variety of backgrounds across the country. And why not spend a day in Türkiye with Turkish author Emrah Güler and illustrator Deniz Üçbaşaran and eat fresh simit and plums, play yakantop, and search for stories inside coffee cups. These One World books avoid stereotypes and concentrate on daily life rather than landmarks. Bold artwork and an engaging text make global learning accessible to young children while back-of the-book notes offer simple explanations of the objects and actions found in the book. A whole world of knowledge!

(Barefoot Books, board books, £7.99 each)

Age 2 plus:

Frog Can Float!

Tony Neal

If science concepts are giving your youngsters that sinking feeling, here’s a brilliant book that puts comedy into learning. Frog Can Float! is another fabulously fun and cunningly clever book in perennially popular author and illustrator Tony Neal’s Animal Academy series. Stars of the show here are Frog and friends who are desperate for ice-cream, but the truck is across the river and they need to find a way across. Laughter is guaranteed as Frog gets caught up in a series of funny mishaps in this introduction to the science of floating and sinking. And in Dig Monkey Dig! Monkey has discovered a jar of seeds, but what are they for? Children will love this introduction to the science of plant lifecycles and the fun activities which provide little ones with hands-on learning. Children will be so busy laughing along with the animals’ hilarious mishaps and exploring Neal’s comical artwork that they won't even realise they are learning, and with entertaining activities to help youngsters explore more about the science concepts, and tips for adults on how to get the most out of the book, these ingenious science lessons are the perfect teaching tool for home, school and nursery.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)