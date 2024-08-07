Rosa By Starlight by Hilary McKay and Keith Robinson

Escape to the winding streets of Venice and meet some very special cats, enjoy a feast of summer sun and amazing adventures on a faraway island, join the hunt for a murderer in a glorious giant-sized mystery, and share giggles with two daring animal sleuths with a sparkling collection of new children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Rosa By Starlight

Hilary McKay and Keith Robinson

Can a family of cats save a young girl still struggling to cope with life eight years after her parents died in an accident? Hilary McKay, the Costa award-winning author of The Skylarks' War, spreads love and stardust over a magical story of adventure, friendship and courage which will break your heart and put it back together again.

Brought to glorious life by the emotive illustrations of Keith Robinson, Rosa By Starlight has an unforgettable heroine at its core... a lost soul convinced that somewhere in her bleak world is the magic and hope she craves, and discovering it in the most unexpectedly ‘feline’ place.

After years of being cared for by kind neighbours, eleven-year-old Rosa Mundi has abruptly been left in the care of a mysterious aunt and uncle and when her school closes down suddenly, she is forced to join them on a work trip to Italy. Left to fend for herself at the rundown Hotel Mancini in Venice, Rosa feels completely abandoned and it takes all her courage to stay hopeful and adventurous in the ancient city. Help arrives just when she needs it most in the shape of her neighbour’s large black cat Balthazar. But can the mysterious winding streets of the city, its feline inhabitants and an alignment of stars spark the magic Rosa longs for, and plant seeds of hope for the future?

Cat lovers will be purring with delight as McKay delivers a beautiful, Italian-themed odyssey filled with all the atmospherics you would expect from the serpentine streets of Venice, a large serving of magic and melancholy, and a wistful, waif-like heroine kept safe by a cannily clever cast of felines. An adventure that’s guaranteed to cast a spell!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Shipwrecked

Jenny Pearson and Nick East

School trips aren’t always plain sailing as three youngsters discover when they find themselves alone and stranded on a desert island! Shipwrecks, survival and pirates take centre stage in the latest adventure from award-winning author and primary school teacher Jenny Pearson whose much-loved books are based on a wonderful mix of all the children she has ever taught.

Packed with Pearson’s trademark humour and heart, plus the brilliant illustrations of Nick East, Shipwrecked is the perfect summer read... a classic castaway tale with a contemporary modern twist which shines a light on resilience, finding the good in a bad situation, and protecting wildlife.

Sebastian Sunrise and his two best friends, Lina and Étienne, are in a bit of trouble. They are stranded on a desert island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after a rowing race organised by Sebastian went very, very wrong. The friends have no idea how long they might have to stay on the island so they make a plan. They will try to survive, look after the island’s baby turtles, and have fun... if they can. But Sebastian’s life has never gone to plan and they quickly face jellyfish stings, burnt bums and an out-of-control goat. And when a boat arrives, bringing pirates who want to hunt the island’s baby turtles, the friends face their greatest danger yet...

Shipwrecked – a feast of summer sun, amazing adventures, laugh-out-loud comedy, and East’s captivating artwork – is the sixth unmissable outing with this talented author. So, whatever you do, don’t miss the boat!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Beanstalk Murder

P.G. Bell

You’re never too young to enjoy cosy crime so join master storyteller P.G. Bell – the Welsh author who conjured up the award-winning The Train to Impossible Places series – as he blends fairytale magic with murder mystery in a glorious giant-sized adventure.

The Beanstalk Murder is a dazzling standalone tale which stars a wonderfully quirky cast of characters, originally planned for an earlier book but now planted into a makeshift house on the banks of a stream, tucked away in the shade of a mighty oak tree and crammed full of magical paraphernalia.

It’s the home of reluctant, trainee meadow witch Anwen and her grandmother witch Eira Sedge who are forced to turn detective when a dead giant falls from the sky and destroys their village. But when she examines the body, she discovers something interesting. This giant was murdered which means a killer is on the loose! Tasked with sending a message to the giant kingdom via beanstalk, Anwen and her nemesis, trainee sorceress Cerys Powell, accidentally find themselves whipped up into the sky and deposited in the giants’ royal palace... where the king is missing. Using their perfect spy-size and witchy skills, the girls must track down his killer. But how can you investigate a murder mystery when you risk being stepped on by your suspects?

Bell lets his imagination fly high as he takes us to the top of the beanstalk for a thrilling, atmospheric and world-building adventure in which a murder brings the worlds of humans and giants crashing together. Enjoy lashings of danger, intrigue and fun, twists and turns to keep you guessing, and watch out for some giant pigeons! A truly spellbinding mystery...

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Hero Wanted!

Mark Powers and Coralie Muce

Have you ever met a vegan T. rex? If that sounds extremely unlikely, you need to dive into this romping, stomping adventure from Manchester-based author Mark Powers who admits he has been making up ridiculous stories since primary school.

There are giggles galore on every page of this madcap, funny and fast-paced tale, filled with the hilarious illustrations of French concept artist Coralie Muce, and starring twelve-year-old Grace who must venture to the world of Brokenshire (where magic is real, dinosaurs are alive and animals can talk) to lead the fight against the People of the Night and win the Worthy War.

Grace is woken in the middle of the night to the sound of an armoured horse in her back garden. The next thing she knows, a dying Grace doppelganger bursts through her bedroom door and insists that she is the fifteenth and final Grace, and it is her destiny to win the Worthy War. Grace’s quest takes her to the county of Brokenshire where she must work with her trusty steed (who has a sharp tongue and a habit of reminding Grace of all the ghastly ends her predecessors have met!) to battle magical creatures and save the world.

A vegan T. rex, mind control slugs, a distinguished dodo, bomber geese and the fearsome trigger wolf are just some of the memorable characters Grace meets on her way in this brilliantly imaginative and dazzling adventure which will have youngsters laughing all the way to the twist in the tail!

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Tangletree Mysteries: Peggy & Stu Play The Wrong Notes

Steve Roberts and Joel Stewart

If you haven’t already met dynamic detective duo, Peggy and Stu, then you’d be barking mad to miss their anarchic antics in Tangletree Wood! Peggy & Stu Play The Wrong Notes is the second full-colour graphic novel in this fantastic collaboration between that other dynamic duo, Steve Roberts and Joel Stewart, joint creators of TV animations like Abney & Teal and BOT and the Beasties.

And after their first book, Peggy & Stu Investigate!, we meet up again with Peggy the dog who has a secret... every day, during her walk in the park, she scampers into Tangletree Wood and becomes a brilliant detective! In fact, no mystery is too tricky to solve for Peggy and her faithful sidekick, Stu the shrew. So join them for two new twisty adventures. In Case 1, Trumpet Trouble, it’s the day of the Tangletree Spring Dance and the town band is desperate to play. But the trumpet-player’s instrument has developed a life of its own and has run off into the forest! Can Peggy and Stu catch it, discover why it’s moving and save the Spring Dance? In Case 2, Cake Crimes, Tangletree has a visitor... a pop-up bakery with the most delicious cakes... so delicious that the townsfolk can’t stop eating them. And so sweet that they are giving everyone terrible toothache! Can it be a coincidence that a pop-up dentist has opened up as well?

Prepare to giggle from start to finish as our fearless sleuths head into the shady corners of Tangletree Woods to get to the bottom of some extraordinary – and hilarious – woodland mysteries. Packed with exhilarating fun, non-stop action, and a cast of brilliant comedy characters, this is graphic novel entertainment pitched perfectly for young readers.

(Welbeck Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Paper Adventures: A Rip-and-Glue Activity Book

Aya Watanabe

It’s going to be a ripping summer for art and fun-loving youngsters when they get their hands on the first two books of a brilliantly creative new series from up-and-coming Japanese illustrator Aya Watanabe.

This delightful series encourages children to cut, or simply rip, and stick to practise and improve their fine motor control skills and is the work of an artist who loves to explore imaginary worlds and express her inner child through art.

In Paper Adventures: A Rip-and-Glue Activity Book, we join two brave explorers as they journey through the jungle, meeting wild animals along the way, before diving to the bottom of the ocean for sunken treasure. But something is very strange... a tiger has lost its stripes, an elephant needs a trunk, and the flowers are missing their petals! Can you help the explorers fill in the picture and finish their adventure? At the back of the book are thirteen sheets of brightly coloured and patterned paper for little hands to rip and glue to complete the scenes.

And in Paper Stories: A Snip-and-Glue Activity Book, youngsters discover a new story on every page. But wait... there’s something missing! The butterflies are searching for a home, the zebra has lost its stripes and where are all the shooting stars? Simply start your story in the jungle then travel from the city to the ocean... all the way back home. Children use the strips of colourful illustrations, cut along the lines, and glue new art to the scene, creating their own illustrated stories. Or if they are feeling brave, they can cut the shapes, not the lines, for practising super scissor skills!

The perfect companions for hours of creative fun...

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £7.99 each)

Age 3 plus:

One Day at a Time

Rachel Ip and Natelle Quek

When parents of young children separate or divorce, it’s often hard for young children to fully understand the changes in their lives. Taking this emotive theme, award-winning picture book author and author ambassador Rachel Ip and Malaysian-born illustrator Natelle Quek combine their talents and their hearts on a beautifully illustrated story which offers comfort, understanding and reassurance to bewildered youngsters. When Poppy and Robin’s parents separate, everything starts to change around them. They soon have two homes, different routines and big mixed-up feelings. But as family life begins to take new shape, the siblings discover that even the biggest changes in life get easier, and happiness can grow again, if you take it one day at a time. Ip’s gentle, heartfelt story – full of child appeal and the familiar settings of home and garden – is given extra poignancy by Quek’s enchanting artwork. Ideal for home, nurseries and in schools.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Be Normal!

Ged Adamson

Share laughter, larks and life lessons in a funning and moving picture book from Liverpool-born author and illustrator Ged Adamson. Combining a whimsical story with appealing artwork, Adamson lets loose his imagination on a delightful story celebrating friendship, individuality and staying true to yourself. Theo can't wait to get his very own dog. But when Geoff (Geoff Thorndike to be precise!) arrives, Theo is confused... Geoff doesn't play fetch, chase squirrels or do any normal doggy things. He likes painting and making smoothies! When Theo has to introduce Geoff to his friends, he’s SO embarrassed. Why can't Geoff be like other dogs? But maybe, just maybe, Theo will discover that accepting your friends just as they are is much more important than being normal. After all, why be normal... when you can be yourself? Adamson’s quirky adventure reminds young readers that being ‘normal’ is not important but enjoying time with your friends and having fun definitely is! And like all Nosy Crow paperback picture books, Be Normal! comes with a free ‘Stories Aloud’ audio recording. Just scan the QR code and listen along!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Griselda Snook’s Spectacular Books

Barry Timms and Laura Borio

Many youngsters would claim that it’s never too early to prepare for the spills and spooks of Halloween so indulge so here’s a spooktacular adventure that gives a ghostly book shop top billing! Griselda Snook’s Spectacular Books has been conjured up by the creative team of award-winning storyteller Barry Timms and rising picture book star Laura Borio. Books are magic! Bookshops are spectacular! Don’t believe us? Join Henry as he helps Griselda Snook on the opening day of her spooky bookshop. From hunting down runaway jack-o’-lanterns to banishing dragons, Henry loves his day spent in Griselda’s bookshop, and he especially likes helping book lovers to find their next read. But can Henry find the perfect book for himself? Timms’ delightful tale of a truly extraordinary bookshop – and its celebration of the sheer magic of books – is brought to life by Borio’s stunningly detailed artwork which features an eye-catching, head-turning orange fluoro pantone ink on every page. The ideal gift for book (and Halloween) fans!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, ££7.99)