A Lively Midwinter Murder by Katy Watson

It was supposed to be a spectacular high society Christmas wedding at an ancient castle which stands proudly on a stretch of land between loch and sea in a remote corner of the wild and wonderful west coast of Scotland.

But trouble is brewing, snow is falling thick and fast, and dark secrets and family feuds fester beneath the surface of the celebrations. And when one of the guests is found dead in the snow outside the castle’s family chapel, it will need three amateur sleuths to track down the murderer.

If you’re looking for that perfect wintertime read, pour yourself a glass of mulled wine and cuddle up with this delightful contemporary murder mystery feast which dishes up the vibes of the Christmas season and the va-va-voom of the much-loved Golden Age of crime writing.

A Lively Midwinter Murder is the fourth wickedly clever book in Katy Watson’s entertaining Three Dahlias debut series which delivers vintage-style mysteries, and stars three rival actresses who have all played fictional 1930s detective Dahlia Lively on screen and are now making a name for themselves as the Three Dahlias and solving real-life murders.

So meet national treasure Rosalind King from the original movies, Caro Hooper, the TV Dahlia for thirteen seasons, and ex-child star Posy Starling who came fresh out of the fame wilderness and took on the Dahlia mantle for a brand new movie.

The three women and their partners have travelled north for what they hoped would be an exciting winter getaway at Dunwick Castle in the the Scottish Highlands where their friend, Libby McKinley, is to marry the new laird, Duncan Alexander, in a special service on Christmas Eve afternoon.

But all is not well at the castle... an unidentified body has washed up on a nearby beach and bride-to-be Libby is nervous after receiving an anonymous warning telling her to leave. And then there’s the long-standing feud between the Alexanders and the Blackwells, and the ‘invisible but inviolable’ line that is drawn between the neighbouring families.

When a fierce snowstorm cuts off the castle from the mainland and tensions reach breaking point, the dead body of one of the guests is found in the snow outside the family chapel... a body wearing a wedding dress and a stolen diamond necklace.

The Dahlias had hoped for roaring fires and romance this Christmas but now they are on the trail of a murderer... and if their suspicions are correct, it looks like the wedding may be off. Can the three sleuths save the day, and ensure their friends get a happy ever after?

Watson, who spent her teenage holidays reading paperback Agatha Christies, always dreamt of writing her own crime novel and these delightful Three Dahlias tales – with their addictive mix of satirical humour, devilishly clever plotting and superbly drawn characters – are a dazzling celebration of the Golden Age crime she loved so dearly.

Add on the alluring and atmospheric backdrop of wintertime at a snowed-in castle – a formidable fortress perched uncertainly ‘between earth and water’ – and you have an exquisitely Christmassy setting for this festive feast of vintage-style mystery and murder with a delicious modern twist!

Cosy crime with a glitzy, glamorous, seasonal glow!

(Constable, hardback, £16.99)